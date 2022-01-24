Raise money and make your dream project a reality at Pocket Gamer Connects London

Looking to raise capital for your big project this year and finally create the game you’re passionate about? Pocket Gamer Connects London is the perfect place to do just that! And today we’re going to let you know why…

With game makers historically accounting for 70% of Pocket Gamer Connects attendees, a big focus for our events is ensuring that they get the best possible ROI from their time spent at the event. We provide a dedicated space for world-class networking; with more than 750 leading mobile games industry companies across the globe in attendance, the potential opportunities to connect and expand your network are endless.

At our upcoming PG Connects conference taking place in London on February 14-15, we have opened ample opportunities for our attendees to have meetings and form collaborative business partnerships that will bring forth capital or even to get in direct contact with investors looking to fund their next project. We also have multiple themed tracks specifically designed to grant exclusive insight on best methods and practices to secure your next big project’s financial backing.

The games industry is bigger than ever and is getting more and more high-value investments day by day. Keep on reading to find out more about how you can make sure you get a slice of the pie this February.

Looking to raise capital for your project?

There is nowhere better than PG Connects London when it comes to raising capital for your business or project. Here are some of the incredible opportunities to up your financial strategy that you can take part in at our February conference:

Investor Connector : The popular matchmaking event returns for 2022! We’ll set aside a quiet space during the conference where pre-selected companies looking for funding, and investors looking for opportunities, will get to connect one-on-one to discuss a potential partnership. Make your bid for a share of the potential $200m pot of investment on offer at PG Connects London in just three weeks!

: The popular matchmaking event returns for 2022! We’ll set aside a quiet space during the conference where pre-selected companies looking for funding, and investors looking for opportunities, will get to connect one-on-one to discuss a potential partnership. Make your bid for a share of the potential $200m pot of investment on offer at PG Connects London in just three weeks! MeetToMatch: Thousands of meetings take place at every PG Connects conference - people are here to meet and do business. As one of 1,500 attendees you will have the priceless opportunity to network with more than 750 leading companies across the globe through the sophisticated MeetToMatch meeting platform. Take a look at just some of the companies who will be attending February 14-15 here.

Show Me The Money Themed Track : Get practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference, get investment advice and funding ideas from experts in the field. Track is sponsored by Agnitio Capital.

: Get practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference, get investment advice and funding ideas from experts in the field. Track is sponsored by Agnitio Capital. CFO Insider Themed Track: Learn the ins and outs of financial management from top CFOs. Discover the best with practical advice on creating financial security and success for your business. Sponsored by Pollen VC.

Buy your tickets today

Don’t forget to buy your tickets today to secure your place at our February conference and raise the investment you need - future you will thank you for it.

See you in February!