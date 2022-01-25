Pocket Gamer Connects London is just three weeks away, here are some practical steps to help you prepare

With Pocket Gamer Connects London being just three short weeks away now, it’s prime time to make sure we all have all our ducks in a row and plan ahead for Europe’s leading b2b mobile games industry conference on February 14-15.

Our schedule has just recently been revealed so be sure to take a look at everything that we have lined up for you at the event so you can get to grips with all of our unmissable sessions and opportunities to network. Don’t forget to take a look at the companies that will be in attendance as well so that you know exactly who you can do business with come February 14th.

What’s happening at Pocket Gamer Connects London?

At London, you will get to meet and network with 1,500 professionals representing the entire games industry ecosystem and hailing from all corners of the world. Our attendees will have the opportunity to learn from some of the most exciting and forward-thinking studios with more than 225 speakers sharing their insights over two days. Over the course of those two days, you will also get the opportunity to:

Now that you are up to date with everything happening at PG Connects, don’t forget to secure your ticket with our unmissable Mid Term discount, and let’s take a look at some of the more practical information that will help you plan ahead and make the most of your time in London.

Is London open?

London is very much open for business and for leisure! You are completely free to move around the city with ease, meet up with friends and explore the local pubs, restaurants and entertainment venues, which are all open. Safety is, of course, paramount, and we’re taking all the necessary precautions to keep you safe at the conference – but you are more than welcome to explore London and all it has to offer during your stay.

Where is Pocket Gamer Connects taking place exactly?

Pocket Gamer Connects London will be taking place at The Brewery, a premier venue for corporate events in the heart of Shoreditch in London. This historic venue is conveniently located at an easily walkable distance from various public transport stations. You can take a virtual tour of the venue here.

Getting around London

In London but not quite sure where to go? As stated above, what’s fantastic about the venue is that it’s mere minutes away from three different underground stations. It is less than ten walkable minutes away from the Liverpool Street, Moorgate and Barbican stations, and served by at least 10 bus routes. For directly connecting tube directions from either Paddington Station or Heathrow Airport, you can view the links below. Otherwise, be sure to check out this tube locator to find the tube stations and lines closest to where you are staying.

For international guests, we have a dedicated page on our website with information specifically for international travel that you can find here.

Get the best deals on your hotel

Haven’t booked your accommodation yet? Or perhaps it’s your first time in London and you are not sure where you should stay? Not to worry! We have set up a handy hotel map page for our attendees with conveniently located and highly rated hotels in the area that will make your commute to the venue much easier. Make your trip planning that much easier and comfortably book your stay with ease.

Explore the city while you’re in town!

Our conference is located in the heart of London, and if you’re planning to spend a little extra time here, consider the city your playground to explore! Don’t miss out on all the amazing attractions that London has to offer. Since it's early in the year, London is a particularly wonderful tourist destination and you don't have to worry about attractions being overbooked. Whether you are visiting this culturally rich city for the first time or the fiftieth time, there is so much to explore. We have accumulated some fun guides of what there is to do in London, whether you are looking for the legendary tourist attractions or for some unmissable entertainment happening in the city. Take a look at the guides below to plan your evening itinerary and make the most of your stay in the city:

Get booking your ticket so you can book meetings!

Our 24/7 meeting platform MeetToMatch will be going live this week, meaning that hundreds of meetings are about to take place. If you want to join in and get the most out of your ticket with early access to the meeting platform and the thousands of other attendees eager to network with you, don’t waste any time and get yourself signed up today. There is no better time to book than today, as you can save up to $230 if you book before our Mid Term offer ends at midnight tonight.

See you in a few weeks!