Grow your app in 2022 with help from experts at Pocket Gamer Connects London

On February 14-15, we are bringing the mobile games industry together for the first time in over two years in London. We are coming together to collaborate, network and learn experts’ secret sauces to success. This event will welcome 1500 game industry professionals, 225 expert speakers and over 700 global companies looking to connect. This is the perfect place to learn all that you need to know when it comes to marketing your app and setting it up for success.

At Pocket Gamer Connects, we have a track that is entirely dedicated to getting your game ready for the app store and ensuring your marketing strategy around it is in top shape. This track features global experts coming together to share their insights about the main changes and challenges in 2022 for ASO, how they are navigating the most competitive mobile gaming market in the world and all about independent versus traditional publishing on the app store. Set yourself and your app up for success by attending this track.

ASO Insights: February 14th

12:30 - Join Sophie Atkin in introducing the track, sponsored by the amazing team at AppTweak.

14:00 - We’re kicking off the track with a superstar session on the essentials of app growth in 2022 through an in-depth look at the main changes for ASO and challenges for mobile marketers with Simon Thillay from AppTweak.

14:20 - Next up is an introduction to the Chinese Android Market. China’s Android market is the largest and perhaps the most complex mobile gaming market in the world. Get an exclusive insight into its current state and future outlook with Mikael Leinonen from MyGamez.

14:40 - Learn all about independent versus traditional publishing on app stores and what the two different practices can learn from one another with a fantastic panel moderated by Simon Thillay from AppTweak. The panel includes Riley Andersen from Umami Games, Anette Ståløy from DirtyBit and Claire Rozain from Rovio

This is just a taste of the 20 tracks that we have lined up for the London conference. Don’t miss out on viewing the conference schedule to get a glimpse at everything we have to offer at PG Connects London.

