London is open for business! New travel rules to come into effect in England from February 11

There are just a few short weeks to go until Pocket Gamer Connects returns to London for its flagship show for the first time since 2020. And we can’t wait to get back to doing what we do best: connecting the global games industry to network, share knowledge and do business.

Today we have a quick update regarding international travel and COVID-19 rules in England.

The UK government announced yesterday that from February 11 there will be a number of travel restrictions and rule changes coming into effect. These changes will make England and London much more accessible and truly open for business. Keep reading to find out exactly what is and isn’t required if you are planning to travel to England after February 11.

Changes to international travel rules from 11 February 2022

If you arrive in England after 4am, 11 February, the following rules will apply.

Fully vaccinated – from 11 February

If you qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to England, you:

will not need to take a COVID-19 test before you travel to England or after you arrive

will not need to quarantine when you arrive

you will need to complete a passenger locator form before you travel to England.

We recommend that you first check to see if you qualify as fully vaccinated here. See the government website for the most up-to-date travel guidelines.

Not fully vaccinated – from 11 February

If you do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to England, you will need to:

show proof of a negative COVID-19 test – test to be taken in the 2 days before you travel to England

book and pay for a COVID-19 PCR test – to be taken after you arrive in England

complete a passenger locator form before you travel to England

you will need to book the PCR test before you travel.

you will not need to quarantine, unless the result of the PCR test is positive.

See the government website for the most up-to-date travel guidelines.

