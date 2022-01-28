News

Learn how to build a better games industry at Pocket Gamer Connects London

Aspire to a more positive future for the industry as a whole this February

Company culture and collective values are an ever more prevalent topic within the global games industry. At Pocket Gamer Connects London on February 14th to 15th, you can hear expert speakers discuss and share their insight on how to go about implementing, executing and nurturing initiatives that build a better games industry and aspire to a more positive future for us all.

In just two weeks' time, the global games industry will gather together for our flagship Connects show for the first time in over two years in London to collaborate, network and learn experts’ secret sauces to success. This event will welcome 1500 game industry professionals, 225 expert speakers and over 700 global companies looking to connect.

The Industry Visions + Values track will look to explore important topics such as environmental issues, green initiatives, sustainability, diversity and inclusion. Keep reading to see the full track schedule.

Industry Visions + Values: February 14th

15:20 - To open the track, Games for Good / dmw crew’s Deborah Mensah-Bonsu will highlight how our industry is empowering millions to protect our planet.

15:40 - Next up, Melanin Gamers’ founder Annabel Ashley-Anthony will give a talk on how Melanin Gamers is working with different organisations and schools to inspire the next generation of gamers, content creators and industry professionals.

16:00 - Square Enix’s Shanzay Usama will take the stage next to discuss how team culture and EDI (Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion) can be leveraged to create a better, more successful team.

16:20 - This penultimate session will see OTEC’s Jonathon Baillie talk about the opportunities that exist to engage and connect large audiences with the natural world by merging citizen science with gaming.

16:40 - We’re wrapping the Industry Visions + Values track with a panel that asks the question: what does the games industry need to achieve better inclusivity and diversity? Featuring industry experts: Curve Games’ Bobby Wertheim, King’s Sabrina Carmona, Product Madness’ Jesus Bosch, BAME in Games’ Kish Hirani, W.R.K.S Games’ Kosala Ubayasekara and Geogrify / Global Game Jam’s Kate Edwards.

Katy Reilly
Katy Reilly
Head of Marketing

Katy is the Head of Marketing at Steel Media Ltd leading the charge on promotional activities for b2b conference series Pocket Gamer Connects, as well as other events and initiatives including MasterClasses, RoundTables, Podcasts, and PocketGamer LaunchPad.

