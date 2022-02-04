Speaker Spotlight: SuperAwesome’s Paul Nunn to deliver talk on managing games on a global scale

London is just a little over a week away now, and our speaker line-up is shaping up to be absolutely incredible. These experts will be sharing their learned expertise and insights with us over the course of two days in London, and it’s going to be an unmissable experience for anyone in the games industry.

PocketGamer.Biz: Outside development and publishing, where are the next big opportunities in the mobile games market?

Paul Nunn: Youth audiences are a key opportunity for developers. They are a key driver of success for some of the largest games and platforms in the world, but are nevertheless an audience that is often overlooked. One of the reasons for this is the perceived complexity of engaging them safely. A multitude of digital privacy laws have made great strides toward protecting kids, but they have also led to a patchwork of different requirements across the world. Additionally, engaging with young audiences requires investment into parental tools, trust and safety resources and verification methods, which can be costly for smaller developers and difficult to tackle. That’s why we made our Kids Web Services parent verification solution free for all developers in September of last year. The aim of our Kids Web Services tools is to allow developers to maximise engagement with youth audiences whilst maintaining the highest standards of compliance.

The mobile space adapts at a much faster pace than console and PC gaming, but is there a console or PC trend that you think has potential within the mobile space?

I think we are increasingly looking at the landscape as cross-platform and social. Traditional divisions between platforms are breaking down, and a lot of the leading games and titles transcend these divides - and obviously this can go a lot further. Features like account systems to manage a player’s profile, activity and inventory across devices and platforms will become more and more important.

Tell us your thoughts on the metaverse

We are a part of Epic Games, and as such are very excited to be a part of building the metaverse! It is a big topic, but from our perspective it is extremely important that the metaverse is built for people of all ages, including youth audiences. The Internet was originally never designed for kids. Since the metaverse is going to be a place where people of all ages come together, we need to ensure that this next iteration of the Internet is designed with the best interests of all audiences in mind. That is why at SuperAwesome our focus is on driving the industry collaboration that will improve the digital landscape for all stakeholders : Kids, Parents and Developers.

What do you enjoy most about working in the mobile games industry?

The friends I have made. I am lucky enough to have worked at a couple of amazing companies, and worked with tons more. I have friends from my Outfit7 days that I have known for over 10 years now. My current role at SuperAwesome has me speaking to tons of amazing developers, including incredible partners with games like Among Us, that have become a global phenomenon. I have been doing this for quite a while now, but this is certainly the most exciting time I have seen in gaming - so much investment, energy and opportunity.

What topics do you want to hear more about at industry events?

I am really looking forward to conversations about the metaverse becoming more practical and focused on solutions that everyone will be able to benefit from. Our ParentGraph is a good example of that. The Parentgraph is a network of verified parents/guardians that enables parents that have been verified using the Kids Web Services (KWS) parent verification tool to never have to provide their verification details again for any other service that uses KWS technology. This will radically improve the landscape for parents and developers alike, as it reduces personal data collection, makes parent verification safer and lowers friction on both ends. What other solutions to drive collaboration are currently out there? These are what will bring the metaverse closer to becoming a reality in my view.

