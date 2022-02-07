One week left until Pocket Gamer Connects London – here’s what you need to know

One week from today, the games industry will be descending upon London for our highly anticipated first conference of 2022.

The hype for Pocket Gamer Connects London is real, and you don’t want to miss out on joining us in London this February 14-15. We’re welcoming over 1500 attendees to our two-day conference, all hailing from different corners of the world and of the games industry. Whether you are a developer, jobseeker, student, investor or play any other role in the industry, we have a packed schedule that can bring you immense value. We have a jam-packed schedule in store, check out the full conference agenda on the website here.

We also have a stellar line-up of over 250 expert speakers from world-leading companies that you won’t want to miss. They will be sharing their learned expertise and cutting edge insights exclusively at our conference next week. There is no better place than PG Connects London to find your next exciting project or great partnership, so don’t miss out on all the fun, insights and invaluable connections! Book your ticket now if you haven’t already.

Today, we’re sharing an overview of everything you can expect to see at our conference next week. Read on for a sneak preview of what we have in store for you come February 14th.

Unparalleled Networking

We’re welcoming over 700 global companies to our conference next week. Top executives from leading brands such as DECA Games, Jam City, Amazon Web Services, Meta, King, Epic Games and many more will be on the grounds, eager to make new connections and meet you. You can get the full scope of the incredible companies that will be joining us in London here.

With our 24-hour meeting platform now taking meetings, it’s prime time for you to take advantage of being an early bird and begin scheduling meetings with contacts from these fantastic companies – it can be hard to pin representatives from these leading companies down, so PG Connects London is your best bet to do so! Don’t miss out, meetings are already being had and it’s your time to get in on the action before the conference begins and schedules get booked out.

Learn from the world’s leading authorities

Our themed content tracks cover the most talked-about, pressing topics in the industry today such as monetisation, multiplayer games, blockchain, the metaverse, NFTs and so much more, there is no better place to be to get up to date with everything going on in the industry today. After two years of primarily remote working, it can be difficult to tell what the most pressing topics facing the industry as a whole are today – PG Connects is taking on the ambitious feat of covering as many of them as possible this year, so look no further to hear from the experts on the frontier of these emerging and evolving topics.

We have a stellar line-up of speakers with outstanding backgrounds and priceless knowledge to share. We are spotlighting just a few of the 225 exciting speakers we have lined up for you at PG Connects, check out our conversations with these fantastic game industry wizards here:

Tencent’s Country Manager for Turkey Aras Şenyüz – He oversees a team to support Tencent’s titles including PUBG MOBILE and Arena of Valor and the local player community. He is a veteran marketing and business leader with more than 20 years’ experience across multinational FMCG, TelCo and most recently the interactive entertainment industry.

Trailmix’s Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer Tristan Clark – A 14-year game design veteran, Tristan has spent much of his time developing casual F2P teams and games, including King’s hit Farm Heroes Saga. He is now the co-founder of Trailmix, who recently released their first title, Love & Pies.

ustwogames’ Game Director Jennifer Estaris – She has worked in the game industry for the past 15 years at SYBO, Nickelodeon, Disney, and other studios. Jennifer is an active member of Playing for the Planet and the IGDA Climate SIG and a mom of a game-savvy kid.

SuperAwesome’s, an Epic Games company, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Developer Relations, Paul Nunn – His job is to help some of the largest game developers and platforms in the world to manage the compliance and technology challenges they face when dealing with youth audiences.

You can view our full speaker line-up so far here.

For a closer look at the future-gazing, thrilling topics that our incredible speakers will be covering, take a look at some of our most highly anticipated sessions below.

Fireside Chat: Marketing in the Metaverse with Tracey McGarrigan, CEO of Ansible PR & Communications and Georgina Felce, COO and Co-founder of Talewind

Off Trend: Creating Mission-first, Trend-second Games with Dan Bernardo, Founder and Game Director at Playtra

Superstar Session: Living Assets: Evolutive NFTs for Playing Fair in the Metaverse with Alun Evans, CEO of Freeverse

The Art of Making Data Driven Decisions in Gaming with Daniel Saunders, Head of Product (& Data) at Fusebox Games

Superstar Session: The Cross Pollination of Animated Films & Video Game Production with Haz Dulull, Co-founder & Director of HaZimation

You can view our schedule in full here.

A match made in heaven

As if the stellar speakers and packed session schedules weren’t enough, we have even more in store for you. Take advantage of all the events happening on the sidelines we have lined up for this year, from curated matchmaking opportunities to meet your dream business match to our well-loved industry parties where you can let your hair down for some casual networking with drinks, friends and good times.

Investor Connector - Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector

The Very Big Indie Pitch - Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize

The Very Big Indie Pitch: PC & Console edition - The PC version of our pitching competition, this is your chance to get instant feedback on your new game, as well as press coverage, prizes and valuable contacts

Publisher SpeedMatch - Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects

Journalist Bar - Getting your games in front of the media can be tricky, so we've taken the hassle out of it. Come to our dedicated online booth and meet journalists from Pocket Gamer

MoneyMaker - This recent addition to the schedule pairs developers and publishers with monetisation companies to discuss how to make (more) money from your game.

Badge Pick-Up Party - Like parties but don’t like queues? The Badge Pick Up Party is the place for you. Swing by, grab your badge for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022, plus have a drink and some good times in the company of industry friends, new and old.

Global Connects Party - The flagship fun event in our fleet of industry-leading fun events, it’s the perfect way to wind down after a hard day’s PG Connecting.

Book your ticket today

Join us next week, you won’t want to miss our big return to live events and meeting up with thousands of faces you won’t usually cross paths with! Make life-changing connections, learn stellar insights from experts and level up your business in 2022 by investing in yourself and attending PG Connects London. We have both digital and in-person tickets available on our website now, so buy your tickets today for no regrets later.