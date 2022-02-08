Learn how to create and nurture a loyal playerbase at Pocket Gamer Connects London

Want to learn how to keep your game alive and keep your players loyal in the weeks, months and years following your launch? We’re bringing all the experts on how to keep your game going strong following launch together at our conference in London next week!

Next week, on February 14-15, we are reuniting the games industry in London for our first live Pocket Gamer Connects conference in over two years. We are all coming together to collaborate, network, and learn from each other. If meeting up with faces both old and new of the industry wasn’t enough, we will be welcoming over 1500 game industry professionals that you may not usually cross paths with, 225 leading expert speakers ready to share the secrets to their success, and 700 global companies looking to connect. There is no better place to learn how to improve your Live Ops strategy and learn about the current landscape and trends.

At Pocket Gamer Connects, we are devoting a track to just that. Our Live Ops Landscape track is dedicated to explaining and improving your approach to Live Ops, the core of the modern games world. This track features superstar experts discussing how you can give your game the best chance of success in the cloud, the challenges of running Live Ops across different game genres, how powerful UI can transform your game and much more. Join us for this track to strengthen your approach to Live Ops in 2022.

We want to give a special thank you to our fantastic track sponsor Amazon Web Services / Amazon Game Tech. AWS is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering 200 fully featured services from data centers globally. You can get started with the leading cloud platform here.

Keep reading to see a schedule detailing what this track is all about.

Live Ops Landscape: February 15

12:30 - Join Oscar Clark in introducing the track, sponsored by the incredible AWS.

14:00 - We’re kicking off the track with a panel discussing whether different game genres require more Live Ops management than others, and what lessons we can learn and apply to our own games. This panel is moderated by our own Aaron Orr from Steel Media and features Mitchell Smallman of Pocket Burger, Mario Rizzo of Jagex, Tristan Greaves of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Jay Shin of Arrogant Pixel.

14:40 - Next up is Edd Coates of Game UI Database, we’ll be discussing how powerful UI can transform your game.

15:00 - Gain invaluable insights from our superstar session with AWS’ Tristan Greaves discussing how to give your game the best chance of success in the cloud.

15:20 - Next up, we’re discussing how you can make eco-friendly activations in games that can engage your game community while also making a positive impact on the world. This panel is moderated by ustwo games’ Jennifer Estaris and features Deborah Mensah-Bonsu of Games for Good and Roxanna Muntean of Ubisoft Future Games of London.

16:00 - Hear from Softgames’ Andre Krug how Softgames scaled their instant game from 1M to 8M MAU within three months and learn their recipe for success.

16:20 - We’re wrapping up the track with the triumphs and failures in Live Ops that we all stumble upon, and how we can learn from them to achieve success. This panel is moderated by Ella Romanos of Fundamentally Games and features Sarah Tilley of DPS Games, Mario Rizzo of Jagex, Arjun Ratra of SEGA and Philippe Erwin of Robot Cache.

