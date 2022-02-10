Gain essential insight into growing your game in 2022 from the experts at Pocket Gamer Connects London

In the age of the metaverse, app store saturation and multiplayer game domination, how do you grow your game in 2022?

Over the course of two days on February 14th and 15th, we'll be discussing user acquisition, retention techniques and how to grow your game with the experts that have been notable successes in these fields.

We have a track entirely devoted to how you can grow your game in 2022, and we're covering all the bases. Whether you have an app that you're looking to launch in the next year, looking to elevate your technology to best suit user needs, you're looking to expand into Northern European markets or you're just looking to learn the best practises to grow your game from the experts, this track will deliver insights you can't afford to miss out on.

Keep reading to see a schedule detailing what this track is all about.

The Growth Track: February 15

9:15 - Our very own Dave Bradley introduces us to the Growth track, sponsored by Bango.

9:30 - We’re kicking off the track with Fusebox Games’ Daniel Saunders speaking on the art of making data-driven decisions in gaming and best uses for the data acquired.

9:50 - Next we’re hearing from Trailmix’s Tristan Clark on how pivots can completely change the fortunes of a project, through the case study of Trailmix’s first game release Love & Pies.

10:10 - In this session, we’re learning all about the game industries in Sweden and Finland from Baltic Explorers’ Anton Albiin.

10:30 - Next, we’re diving into the metaverse with Chris Hamilton from Genvid. He’s discussing how Massive Interactive Live Events are the new bridge to the metaverse.

10:50 - Learn all the fundamentals to scaling blockchain games from an expert, Ivan Trančík of Superscale.

11:10 - Next up is Bango’s Brett Orlanski discussing how even during the App-ocalypse, a few apps have distinguished themselves in app marketing and massively scaled.

11:30 - Unity’s Larry Rye is taking a closer look at the impact of multiplayer growth during the pandemic and the best tech to support what users are looking for in multiplayer games today.

11:50 - The track goes out with a bang! Last up is a panel on how to get the most of your user acquisition campaigns moderated by our own Dave Bradley and featuring Tom Sweeney from Fanbytes, Elisa Farinetti from Broken Arms Games and Varun Mathure from Product Madness.

This is just a taste of the 21 tracks that we have lined up for the London conference.

