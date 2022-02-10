Map the metaverse with experts at Pocket Gamer Connects London

It’s time to talk about the metaverse.

Next week, we’re diving deep with experts that are shaping the future of this immersive space at Pocket Gamer Connects London. The games industry is reuniting for the first time in two years to discuss the state of the industry, up-and-coming trends and how we can stay ahead. On February 14-15, we will be joined by 1,500 game industry professionals from all around the world, 225 of the industry’s finest speakers and 700 of the world’s top gaming companies in London. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to learn all about what the metaverse currently looks like and where it’s heading from the experts, get your ticket booked for the conference at a discounted rate with our flash sale today before time runs out.

One of the tracks we’re dedicating to exploring the metaverse is all about discovering the cutting edge of communication and entertainment through an overview of the developments in the metaverse. Metaverse experts will be discussing everything from what studios are currently doing to merge varied forms of entertainment together in the space, how we can work for a more sustainable future with the metaverse, what digital identity is and how it will take form in the metaverse and so, so much more. Don’t miss out on these key conversations with global leaders in this emerging technology.

A massive thank you to our amazing track sponsor, Animoca Brands. They are on the cutting edge of the metaverse technology, driving digital property rights via NFTs and gaming to build the open metaverse. We couldn’t be more excited to hear their insights at our conference next week!

Keep reading to see a schedule detailing what this track is all about.

Mapping the Metaverse: February 15th

9:15 - Firstly, Kelly Vero from Aequaland will be introducing Day Two and the track! Sit back and enjoy the track sponsored by our friends at Animoca Brands.

9:30 - Next up is a session on creating a sustainable future with the metaverse, courtesy of Arzu Celik of Azul Creative Mds.

9:50 - Learn all about how studios are transforming cinema and videogames into a brand new art via pioneering technologies from Recontact Games’ Simay Dinc.

10:10 - How exactly does guerrilla marketing work in the metaverse era? Hear from YAHAHA’s Patty Toledo on how to network and grow your community with zero budget in 2022.

10:30 - Sit back and enjoy a conversation diving into digital identity, what it means and how it will take shape as we move into Web 3 and the Metaverse. This panel will be moderated by Didimo’s Russell Hall and feature Simon Barratt of Cooperative Innovationsm Barn Cleave of canVERSE, Debra Stewardson of Hology and Denise White of _BLANK XR.

11:10 - What’s next after the year of the NFT? Animoca Brands’ Robby Yung will address current and future trends in blockchain gaming in this unmissable talk.

11:30 - Don’t miss our superstar fireside chat discussing how the metaverse can change our online interactions for the better. This chat will be moderated by Aequaland’s Kelly Vero and feature Roblox’s Laura Higgins.

11:50 - We’re wrapping up the track with a future-gazing panel discussion on how the metaverse will look in ten years. The panel will be moderated by Marta Waydel of iKLEID / Portobello Game and will feature Laura Taranto of EverMerge, Aleksey Savchenko of Magnifier One, Neil McPhillips of Blazing Griffin, Winston King of Epik and Marie Franville of NABIYA.

This is just a taste of the 21 tracks that we have lined up for the London conference. Don’t miss out on viewing the conference schedule to get a glimpse at everything we have to offer at PG Connects London.

Secure your tickets now

It’s not too late to join us in London! We have both digital and in-person tickets still available on our website at a discounted price with our limited time Super Bowl flash discount, don’t forget to buy your tickets now if you haven’t already to secure your place at next week’s conference. Keep in mind that we have discounted tickets available for indie developers and students as well.

We can’t wait to see you next week!