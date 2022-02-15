Pocket Gamer Connects London: what to look out for on day two

It's the final day of Pocket Gamer Connects London, but we finish strong with eight packed tracks of discussions, presentations, and panels. You can see the full schedule here, but we wanted to flag a selection of what to keep an eye out for.

Track 1: Mapping the Metaverse and Live Ops Landscape

2021 was the Year of the NFT: So What Now?, Robby Yung, Animoca Brands

Yung will address the current trends in blockchain gaming, from metaverses to NFT drops to building MMOs, and why we think every game developer should be embracing a tokenised future.

The Future of Interactive Cinema, Simay Dinc, Recontact Games

How to possible to integrate all branches of audiovisual art from cinema to photography, video art, music and literature all in one game to make interactive cinema

Green Live Ops, moderated by Jennifer Estaris, ustwo games

Green LiveOps encourages eco-friendly activations in games, which can engage your game community while also making a positive impact on the world, and the talk will include discussions of Playing for the Planet, a new initiative spearheaded by the UN and game industry leaders.

What are the Challenges of Running Live Ops Across Different Game Genres?, moderated by Aaron Orr, PocketGamer.biz

In the panel we will discuss the challenges in LiveOps Management across a variety of game genres and what lessons we can learn and apply to our own games.

Track 2: Growth and Hypercasual Publishing

Multiplayer 101: Your Ideal Tech Stack, Larry Rye, Unity

This session will take a look at the impact of this growth and the expectations that players have from multiplayer games, what they want to see in a game, and the tech that studios need to think about to support that.

The Art of Making Data Driven Decisions in Gaming, Daniel Saunders, Fusebox Games

The Mobile gaming industry is flooded with data. This talk explores how we can combine data with our instincts, commenting on best practices, as well as common pitfalls encountered when making decisions in the mobile gaming industry.

Hypercasual & Casual Success Factors, Thomas Coulon, Meta Audience Network (DIGITAL)

How do you optimise ad revenue whilst maintaining player engagement in a hypercasual or casual game? Join us to hear the latest insights, best practices and to understand which ad formats, designs and entry points work best.

What is Giving Hypercasual its Longevity? The Recipe for a Successful Game, moderated by Craig Chapple, Sensor Tower

Hypercasual games have repeatedly dominated the market, what is the “special sauce” behind its success? Are there any lessons we can learn from hypercasual and bring into other games?

Track 3: Big Screen Gaming, New NFT Economics, and Building on Blockchain

The Cross Pollination of Animated Films & Video Game Production, HaZ Dulill, HaZimation

In this session HaZ Dulull gives us an insight into a trans media approach to producing RIFT, an animated feature film and video game simultaneously.

Overcoming Negative Hype: How do we Make NFTs Commonplace to Ordinary Gamers?, moderated by Kim Soares, Social First Games

Despite their huge success, NFTs remain a conversation you don't want to bring up at the family gathering. In this panel we speak to a group of experts to untangle the confusion and discuss how we can bring NFTs to mainstream.

Why NFTs are the Foundation of the Open Metaverse, Yat Sui, Animoca Brands (DIGITAL)

A growing number of decentralized projects offer asset-based worlds based on the concept of digital property rights. During the rise of Web3, blockchain and in particular NFTs make it possible for virtual goods to be genuinely owned by users. It is through the adoption of this mechanism of true digital ownership that the open metaverse is coming into existence.

Sustainable Approaches to Creating & Cultivating NFT & blockchain-based Platforms & Communities, moderated by Karla Reyes, Niantic Labs

This session will explore the social, economic, and environmental impact of NFTs/blockchain infrastructures and navigating ways to foster and maintain sustainability.

Track 4: Revenue Roadmap, Mastering Multiplayer, and Incredible Indies

Video Games, Policy & Politics, Ben Greenstone, Taso Advisory

The video games industry is under ever increasing political and regulatory scrutiny. This talk will look at the political and regulatory landscape for games, what the impact of these new rules will be, and how businesses can prepare.

Seizing the Trends in Asia: Three Top Trends Game Publishers Should Prepare for in 2022, Alvaro Gil Abad, Pangle (Bytedance)

Alvaro unveils today's Asia market landscape, the same and difference between the east and west, as well as the top trends that every game publishers who seek to crack in the Asian market should prepare for in 2022.

Managing Games for Mixed Audiences, Paul Nunn, SuperAwesome, an Epic Games Company

In this session, we will look at how developers can best manage games with global scale and a mixed audience demographic, particularly focusing on best practices.

Games Aid: How the Industry can Back Charity, George Osborn, Games Aid

Join Games Aid for a session that’ll showcase their plans for supporting charities across the UK, while also learning more broadly about how you can support charities in a range of ways through your business.

We are enormously glad to return to live events, and while Pocket Gamer Connects London will shortly conclude, we hope you will join us at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle!