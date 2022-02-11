Hear financial tips and tricks from top CFOs at Pocket Gamer Connects London

Money may not make the world go round, but doesn’t it help?

Monday, February 14th, 1,500 game professionals will join us in London for our first live conference in two years. Over the course of this two-day conference, attendees will get to network to their hearts' content with 700 top companies from around the world and hear from 230 of the world's finest speakers.

Our CFO Insider track brings together top CFOs to discuss how you can go about creating greater financial success this year. This unmissable track features discussions ranging from how to build a scale-up financial model to a panel revealing how you can ensure you are maximising your revenue in 2022. Don’t miss out on these key insights, they could make a world of difference in your revenue this year.

We want to give a massive thank you to our fabulous track sponsor Pollen VC, the gaming industry’s go-to lender. Pollen VC allows you to borrow up to 4x your monthly revenue, financing your user acquisition strategies and allowing you to scale faster than ever.

Keep reading to see a schedule detailing what this track is all about.

CFO Insider: February 14th

11:10 - Don’t miss our keynote speaker kicking off the track! Join Martin Macmillan of our track sponsor Pollen VC as he shares insights on how to build a scale-up financial model.

11:30 - Next up, join Chris Hainsworth of The Game CFO as he leads a conversation on financial performance and company valuation for indies.

11:50 - We’re wrapping up the track by gathering some of the top CFOs and discussing Learn from top CFOs the ins and outs of the industry and how to ensure you are maximising revenue. The panel will be moderated by Martin Macmillan of Pollen VC and will feature Matt Pearce of Trailmix Games and Henri Holm of Sandsoft Publishing.

This is just a taste of the 21 tracks that we have lined up for the London conference.

