Speaker Spotlight: Moloco's William Melzer on finding the right DSP partnerships

William Melzer, VP of sales, EMEA aty Moloco, is discussing why Demand Side Platform (DSP) partnerships are so crucial when it comes to scaling for success, and touch upon how a DSP can help you achieve your ultimate KPIs and what to expect during the entire process.

PocketGamer.biz: What is the single biggest challenge facing the mobile games industry today?

William Melzer: IDFA and finding new channels to scale: IDFA continues to have a great impact on the entire landscape of the mobile games industry. Targeted advertising has become more challenging, which has a direct impact on user acquisition and monetization.

Despite the changes rolled out in mid-2021, mobile game advertisers are still to overcome IDFA challenges. The key for mobile game developers will be to adjust and expand their user acquisition strategies, and having a Machine Learning partner that can help you scale efficiently will therefore be vital.

Is hypercasual gaming here to stay?

Absolutely. The hypercasual genre continued its momentum on an upward trajectory, making it the number one genre in terms of global downloads last year. However, the number of new successful games decreased in 2021 compared to 2020 while older games continued to scale and acquire new users, making it more difficult for new games to get traction.

I would definitely say it is here to stay. But it will definitely become more challenging to navigate for developers as the market has matured significantly, ultimately making it a more competitive landscape.

What sessions/speakers (apart from your own) are you planning to attend?

I’m going to try to attend as many sessions as possible but the Games Subscriptions: Publisher & Platform strategies (Louise Shorthouse), State of Gaming M&A: 2021 in Review (Micha Katz) and Why Aren’t More Brand Advertising $$$’s Being Spent in Gaming? (Simon Spaull) are some sessions I’m particularly looking forward to

What would you like to see more of from events in the future?

Events offer a great opportunity to get out of the office and network and meet with new potential clients, so I think providing a platform where you can set meetings up ahead of the event and organise sufficient meeting spaces for exhibitors will be key.

I also think of events as an opportunity to meet and reconnect with industry peers, so happy hours and other more informal network sessions are useful, especially since we have not been able to attend many events in the last couple of years due to COVID-19. We definitely have some catching up to do this year!

What is one way attendees can prepare for your discussion?

By having a good understanding of their users and their behaviour, as well as the user acquisition challenges they are facing or are looking to solve. That way they will gain a better understanding of how a DSP partnership is crucial for success and get more out of the discussion.

