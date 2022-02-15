News

PG Connects London: a quick-fire green game jam

Mensah-Bonsu, Muntean, and Esteris' Green Live Ops panel prompts a lo-fi game jam

PG Connects London: a quick-fire green game jam
By , Editor

Something different than a regular panel write-up: the Green Live Ops panel, featuring Deborah Mensah-Bonsu, Games for Good, Roxanna Muntean, Ubisoft Future Games of London, and moderated by Jennifer Estaris, ustwo games, closed with an impromptu collective game jam where the audience workshopped ideas for green-ethos games and environmentally conscious live-ops.

Some of the most popular suggestions include:

  • A game where you play as a bee and help pollinate the farm you live in
  • Give plant-based recipes as rewards and incentives
  • A cooking/foraging game where you explore a forest, learn how to identify different edible and poisonous plants, and cook using these ingredients
  • I want a forest stadium for handheld 2D Rocket League, players can buy solar cars
  • Veganurary – but in games
  • A game helping sharks collect plastic bottles and trash from the deep ocean
  • In an MMO that involves cutting trees for crafting, ensure players must also plant new trees
  • A game where marine animals are introduced to food that grows on land: sharks eating chickens
  • A game where marine life gets together to stop overfishing
  • Reaching a collective goal: Pokémon GO teams catch Sudowoodos and Niantic will plant trees in real life
  • Achievement points for collecting food litter while on other missions
  • Makeover game with eco-friendly comestics, with brand partnerships

Sensing a fondness for sharks over humans in the Pocket Gamer Connects audience. And who are we to disgree.


Tags:
Khai Trung Le
Khai Trung Le
Editor

Related Articles

Job News Feb 7th, 2022

Sky Mavis appoints former Pokémon Go product manager as Axie Infinity game product lead

News Feb 3rd, 2022

Gamigo Group plants over 110,000 trees

News Feb 1st, 2022

Rovio partners with Popeye and The SeaCleaners to clean the sea

News Jan 27th, 2022

Rocky Road raises $2.5 million to create first casual MMO for mobile

Interview Jan 26th, 2022

DECA Games: from being acquired to acquiring others

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies