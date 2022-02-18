Pokémon TCG Live is getting a limited launch in Canada next week

The Pokémon Company has revealed that the upcoming Pokémon TCG Live mobile game will start launch as a limited beta in Canada on February 22 2022

In this new digital card game, players will be able to compile an extensive collection of cards and build powerful decks. Of course, they will be able to battle with these cards too, following the authentic, "true-to-game" rules.

There are to be multiple methods by which players can add to their collections, such as scanning code cards, trading in-game currency for booster packs, and taking part in daily quests.

Pokémon polish

The game will be free-to-play and available to Canadian players across mobile devices, as well as PC and Mac. On mobile, it will be downloadable from both the App Store and Google Play Store.

The Canadian launch was originally planned for November 2021, but an announcement on Twitter stated that this would be delayed to 2022 in order to "provide Trainers with a more polished experience".

Pokémon has seen varied results from its mobile titles, from Rumble Rush which saw its services close after a little over a year to the hugely successful Pokémon GO, still going strong almost six years after launch and earning more than $1 billion in consumer spending in 2021.