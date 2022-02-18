News

Pokémon TCG Live is getting a limited launch in Canada next week

The Pokémon Company keeps to its promise following delay

Pokémon TCG Live is getting a limited launch in Canada next week
By , Staff Writer

The Pokémon Company has revealed that the upcoming Pokémon TCG Live mobile game will start launch as a limited beta in Canada on February 22 2022

In this new digital card game, players will be able to compile an extensive collection of cards and build powerful decks. Of course, they will be able to battle with these cards too, following the authentic, "true-to-game" rules.

There are to be multiple methods by which players can add to their collections, such as scanning code cards, trading in-game currency for booster packs, and taking part in daily quests.

Pokémon polish

The game will be free-to-play and available to Canadian players across mobile devices, as well as PC and Mac. On mobile, it will be downloadable from both the App Store and Google Play Store.

The Canadian launch was originally planned for November 2021, but an announcement on Twitter stated that this would be delayed to 2022 in order to "provide Trainers with a more polished experience".

Pokémon has seen varied results from its mobile titles, from Rumble Rush which saw its services close after a little over a year to the hugely successful Pokémon GO, still going strong almost six years after launch and earning more than $1 billion in consumer spending in 2021.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Nov 8th, 2021

Pokémon TCG Live release pushed back to 2022

News Sep 21st, 2021

Pokémon Trading Card Game to come to mobile devices

as The Charticle Feb 27th, 2020

Pokemon Day: How are The Pokemon Company's recent mobile releases performing?

as News May 10th, 2019

The Pokemon Company partners with DeNA for new mobile game

as News Mar 7th, 2019

Pokemon Go trainers have spent $2.45 billion in less than three years

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies