Game Insight officially confirmed as headline sponsor for PG Mobile Games Awards 2022

It is our immense honour to announce that leading game developer Game Insight will once again be our headliner sponsor for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2022. This will be the fourth time we have the incredible support from Game Insight, as they have been our headline sponsor for this event since its inception in 2018. We could not be happier to continue our long-term collaboration with them to bring this celebration to life.

Since their founding in 2009, Game Insight has pioneered the world of mobile and social games through innovative gameplay experiences that span across a wide range of genres and audiences. They were the very first to develop hidden object and tycoon games for social networks and mobile platforms, revolutionising the concept of cross-platform gameplay in those genres. Since then, they have further expanded their catalogue to create immersive, revolutionary gameplay experiences in games of action, strategy and even 3D games. Game Insight now employs over 600 passionate and forward-thinking game developers, making it one of the largest game companies in the world and a true pioneer in the industry.

Game Insight has supported the PG Mobile Games Awards since our very first edition of the awards back in 2018, and without them, celebrating the industry’s rising talent and great achievements would not be possible. We are delighted to be partnering with a true champion of the games industry to bring you this annual edition of the PG Mobile Games Awards.

See the categories

We aim to uplift achievements from all corners of the industry through a comprehensive range of categories, and to ensure we cover all the bases, we have 23 award categories up for grabs this year celebrating the greatest contributions and immense talent all across the industry.

Pocket Gamer People's Choice

Best Advertising & UA

Best Analytics / Data Tool

Best Developer

Best GAAS Tools & Tech

Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment

Best Game Engine

Best Storytelling

Rising Star

Best Tools Provider

Best Recruitment Agency

Best Service Provider

Best Live Ops

Best QA and Localisation Service Provider

Best Indie Developer

Best PR / Marketing Team

Best Influencer Marketing Agency

Investor of the Year

Best Publisher

Best Innovation

Best Challenger App Store (new for 2022)

Game of the Year

Mobile Legend

Nominate, nominate, nominate

Nominations are open until March 1st and you can submit yours today. Don’t miss out on the chance to nominate the exemplary studios, developers and games that deserve to be recognised for their fantastic work this year.

The selection process involves an open nomination phase (which we are currently in), followed by a shortlist on which over 100 industry experts will vote to determine the winners for each category.

The finalists will be revealed shortly after nominations close on March 1st, and respected industry judges will vote on them after. The winners will be revealed at this year’s Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards supported by Game Insight, which will take place at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly on April 5th.

Get all your questions about the PG Mobile Games Awards answered through this handy guide, or visit the PG Mobile Games Awards site for more information.

For details on other sponsorship opportunities, please contact Steel Media CEO Chris James at chris@pocketgamer.co.uk.