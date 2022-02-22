News

Bidstack partners with Game Tap Studios to bring in-game and in-menu ads

Will be included in 3 Game Tap titles, including Flying Car Real Driving

Date Type Companies involved Size
February 22nd, 2022 partnership Bidstack
Game Tap Studios 		Not disclosed
News Editor

In-game ads and monetisation platform Bidstack has partnered with mobile game developers Game Tap Studios to integrate ads across its games.

Through the partnership, Bidstack will bring in-game ads into three of Game Tap’s titles. Additionally, Bidstack will offer advertisers "in-menu ads" that are designed to fit naturally within the user experience.

The first game to be added to Bidstack's portfolio is Flying Car Real Driving, a driving simulator that allows players to drive and fly around a virtual city. Bidstack will integrate ads from "premium brands" on billboards around the game, as well as on the loading screen and in-game menus.

Flying Car Real Driving launched on Android in 2018 and has accumulated over 5 million downloads.

The other two titles that will be added are High Ground Sports Bike Sim 3D, which will feature similar ads to Flying Car Real Driving, and Magic Tiles Hop Ball 3D, which will receive non-intrusive in-game ads.

"Ideal partner"

Game Tap Studios co-founder Hamza Khalid called Bidstack an "ideal partner" for the company due to the ease of onboarding, integration, and monetisation that Bidstack will provide.

Bidstack head of supply Antoine Jullemier commented: "We are so pleased to welcome Game Tap Studios as one of our gaming partners. They produce excellent mobile games and our monetisation solutions blend into their games in a way that doesn’t intrude on the gaming experience."

"Adding another three high-quality titles to our growing portfolio of games is great news for our advertising partners and another endorsement of the quality of our technology. We are looking forward to a long and successful partnership with the Game Tap team."

In December 2021, Bidstack signed a two-year partnership with Azerion to boost the latter’s ad reach to over 40 million new users.


