Last chance to get the lowest possible price for tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle!

It’s now or never! Our Pocket Gamer Connects conference series is returning to Seattle on May 9-10 after two years away due to the pandemic, and it’s gearing up to be an incredibly high-value opportunity that is exactly what the industry is looking for after two years of purely digital events.

The Pocket Gamer world tour kicked off the year with a packed event in London just last week welcoming more than 1,900 delegates from all over the world, and it’s indicative of just how ready the game industry is to get back to in-person conferencing. Our next venture is bringing all the immense value and fun of our PG Connects events across the pond once again to the fantastic city of Seattle.

Our conference in Seattle will kick off in May with industry-leading speakers, topic tracks covering all the most pressing issues facing our industry today and an abundance of opportunities to strengthen your network and make life-changing connections.

What’s happening at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle?

On May 9-10, some 1,000 attendees from the global games industry will gather together in Seattle to network, discover, pitch and learn from hundreds of industry experts. Our PG Connects series is the biggest dedicated mobile games industry conference series in Europe and we strive to make each and every event bigger and better than the last. In Seattle, we’re welcoming over 150 of the game industry’s leaders to lead conversations on topics ranging from mobile, PC and console, blockchain, VR/AR and so much more. It’s the place to be if you’re looking for expert insight into design and development, monetisation and growth, new technologies, company culture and loads more.

You can count on our conference to offer countless opportunities to network. Our conferences regularly welcome delegates from all corners of the games industry, from students and indie studios to the media, international investors and publishers. We have a 24/7 meeting platform available to ensure that you can make contact with anyone at the conference, and we have dedicated matchmaking events that can curate a meeting for you with potential partners that can bring your dream project to reality. We even have an after hours party on the first day to ensure you can let your hair down and network in a more casual setting!

Additionally, there’s a reason why PG Connects events are the perfect place for indie developers looking to take the next step. Our events champion indie talent to an international audience through a dedicated Big Indie Zone expo area for publishers looking to sign promising titles. We also have our flagship Very Big Indie Pitches events to grant indie developers the opportunity to impress a panel of expert judges and potentially walk away with massive prizes and press opportunities. Our events offer unparalleled opportunities to get the recognition indie developers deserve.

What will my conference ticket include?

Ready to book your ticket? Here’s what you can expect with your conference ticket.

Entry to the main conference including access to all content tracks expo and dedicated meeting area on both days

Access to fringe events such as The Very Big Indie Pitch, Publisher SpeedMatch, Investor Connector (if eligible - additional application required)

Entry to the Global Connects Party

Free coffee, tea and refreshments on both days

Personal and company profiles on the MeetToMatch meeting system and unlimited meeting invites

Access to video recordings of all talks after the event in our Video Vault

