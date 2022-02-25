News

Epic Games hiring hundreds as full employees with benefit plans

QA testers make up bulk of hires

Epic Games hiring hundreds as full employees with benefit plans
By , Staff Writer

Epic Games has revealed that it will hire hundreds of its temporary staff in North America as full employees with benefits.

Primarily, this means quality assurance testers will be hired as full employees. Other "eligible" employees who are contract-based are also being hired, according to the Fortnite developer. Full-time at-will employment is to come into effect as of April 4 2022.

The employee-facing memo from which this news comes noted that there are "a few exceptions" where people will not receive the offer; this will be in cases where it is preferable for both the individual and Epic Games for a contingent worker status to be maintained.

Bulking the team

A spokesperson for Epic Games, Elka Looks, said to The Verge that "a few hundred" people will be hired as direct employees of the company with "most but not all" being QA testers.

Looks added that those hired as direct employees will be eligible for employee benefits plans, and that temp workers for "short-term needs" will still be hired where required.

Berlin-based Kolibri Games recently hired Dzmitry Yudo as product director for new games, leading all aspects of the initiative to explore the newest idle game trends and mechanics along with his team.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

Job News Feb 21st, 2022

Kolibri Games hires Dzmitry Yudo as product director for new games

Job News Feb 16th, 2022

Drest appoints Saikala Sultanova to newly formed position: VP of growth

Job News Feb 16th, 2022

Guy Ben-dov joins Anzu as EVP to drive blended ads

News Feb 4th, 2022

Speaker Spotlight: SuperAwesome’s Paul Nunn to deliver talk on managing games on a global scale

News Jan 28th, 2022

Epic backed by attorneys-general from 34 US states against Apple

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies