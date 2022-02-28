Last chance to nominate your company for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2022

Don’t wait! Today’s your last chance to nominate your game or company for recognition at this year’s Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards, and time is running out.

Don’t be fooled by today being the 28th and the award nominations closing March 1st – today’s the last day of the month and nominations will be closing at midnight tonight.. Today is your last opportunity to submit your game or studio for consideration for the 23 categories at this year’s Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards, don’t wait any longer and submit your nominations now.

Who can be nominated?

Not sure if you qualify to be considered for these prestigious awards? Consider whether at any point in 2021 you…

Released one of the finest mobile games experiences

Worked with an ultra-talented team of individuals that deliver day in, day out

Gone consistently over-and-above to satisfy your demanding-but-devoted players

Delivered critical industry-leading services

Implemented marketing campaigns that leave rivals playing catch up

Introduced genuine innovation into the sector

Or played a role within the industry that you feel elevated you/your team/your game/your service above your peers…

…simply visit the PG Mobile Games Awards website and fill in the form(s) for the awards you'd like to lobby for. You never know what could happen if you don’t try, and if your submission is shortlisted or even becomes a winner, you can guarantee all eyes in the games industry will be on you and your work. You deserve it, so don’t miss out on submitting your nominations today and seeing what happens!

Remember that you can nominate for yourself or for another studio's efforts you think should be considered.

More awards than ever

We have 23 comprehensive categories, which means that more awards are up for grabs than ever before to truly celebrate the entirety of the mobile games industry and the contributions made across varied sectors. This means there are more chances than ever before to be a winner, as well! Check out the selection of categories for this year below. If you’re reading this, chances are you either qualify for one of them or know a game/studio/talented human that does…

Pocket Gamer People's Choice (nominations closed)

Best Advertising & UA

Best Analytics / Data Tool

Best Developer

Best GAAS Tools & Tech

Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment

Best Game Engine

Best Storytelling

Rising Star

Best Tools Provider

Best Recruitment Agency

Best Service Provider

Best Live Ops

Best QA and Localisation Service Provider

Best Indie Developer

Best PR / Marketing Team

Best Influencer Marketing Agency

Investor of the Year

Best Publisher

Best Innovation

Best Challenger App Store [new for 2022]

Game of the Year

Mobile Legend

Make your submissions now

Submissions close at 23:59:59 tonight - there is no time to waste. Make your submissions for this year’s Pocket Gamer Mobile Game Awards before midnight tonight, you never know what could happen.

Interested in sponsoring the awards? Please contact Steel Media CEO Chris James at chris@pocketgamer.co.uk