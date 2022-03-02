Wicket Gaming partners with cricket legend AB de Villiers for Cricket Manager Pro

Swedish mobile games developer Wicket Gaming has entered a two year partnership with South African cricketer AB de Villiers for its upcoming game, Cricket Manager Pro.

Through the partnership, de Villiers will act as both ambassador and figurehead for Cricket Manager Pro.

During his 15-year international cricketing career, de Villiers was named ICC ODI Player of the Year three times and holds multiple world records, including the fastest ODI century in just 31 balls.

Brings the game to life

"Cricket Manager Pro is one of the most exciting and compelling sport manager games around, because it brings to life all the challenges and excitement of our brilliant game," said de Villiers.

Wicket Gaming CEO Eric de Basso added: "We are very pleased to have AB de Villiers as a partner in our company and as an ambassador in our game, Cricket Manager Pro. With AB de Villiers, we partner up with one of the world's most famous cricket players of all time and we look forward to engaging him in Wicket Gaming.

