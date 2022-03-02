Amazon Luna launches in US

Amazon's cloud gaming service, Luna, has left early access and is now available to mainland United States customers.

In a similar vein as other cloud gaming subscription services, Luna purports to bring console-quality gaming to iOS and Android devices, desktop and laptop computers, and other Amazon appliances. Unlike equivalents such as Xbox Game Pass, players subscribe to specific channels on the Luna service.

The Luna+ service – priced at $9.99 a month, although early adopters can maintain its current $5.99 fee, albeit as long as their subscription is maintained – launches with over 100 titles including Devil May Cry 5 and Flashback.



Luna landing



Other channels include the Family Channel (Monster Truck Championship, Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom), Ubisoft+ Channel (Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Immortals Fenix Rising), the Retro Channel (Street Fighter 2, Castlevania Collection), and the Jackbox Party Channel, which includes all eight current packs and supports the Luna Couch feature, which enables multiplayer with non-Luna subscribers.

Other launch feature include Twitch integration, and if you are playing Amazon Luna through Fire TV, you can use your mobile phone as a controller via a separate Luna Phone Controller app.

Amazon started its engagement with games with a rocky start, but has experienced recent success with Lost Ark and Black Desert Mobile, extending a partnership with the latter's Pearl Abyss earlier in January 2022.