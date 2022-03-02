Meet investors, publishers, developers and more at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle

Our Pocket Gamer Connects series presents attendees with unparalleled matchmaking events that can lead to invaluable business partnerships, and our upcoming Seattle conference will be no different. While at many conferences it’s fully upon you to individually seek out potential business partners and conversations, we are fully committed to providing attendees looking to make these essential connections with a leg up via our popular fringe events. You can sign up for these complimentary fringe events ahead of the conference, sit back and relax knowing that the PG Connects team is working hard to secure the best possible match for you and your business needs come conference time.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to meet your dream business partner this summer in Seattle, and don’t forget that there will be some 1,000 delegates for you to make connections with at the conference, as well. Read on to preview a glimpse of the incredible networking opportunities we are bringing you in Seattle come summer, and don’t forget to register your interest early if you want to take part – slots fill up quite quickly!

The fringe events you can look forward to this summer

Investor Connector

Date: Monday, May 9

Time: 10:00-1:00pm

Sign-up: Developers apply here, investors apply here.

Deadline: Friday, April 29

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector

The Very Big Indie Pitch

Date: Monday, May 9

Time: 2:00-5:00pm

Sign-up: Submit your details and game here

Deadline: Friday, April 29

Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize

The Very Big Indie Pitch: PC & Console edition

Date: Tuesday, May 10

Time: 10:00-1:00pm

Sign-up: Submit your details and game here

Deadline: Friday, April 29

The PC version of our pitching competition, this is your chance to get instant feedback on your new game, as well as press coverage, prizes and valuable contacts

Publisher SpeedMatch

Date: Tuesday, May 10

Time: 2:00-3:00pm

Sign-up: Apply here

Deadline: Friday, April 29

Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects

Money Maker

Date: Tuesday, May 10

Time: 3:00-4:00pm

Sign-up: Apply here, keep in mind that slots are limited

Deadline: Friday, April 29

This recent addition to the schedule pairs developers and publishers with monetisation companies to discuss how to make (more) money from your game.

Want to meet your perfect business match?

Want in on attending these fantastic fringe events? First, get your ticket booked for PG Connects Seattle 2022. You can save up to $275 if you buy your tickets now with our Early Bird discount.

Once you have your ticket booked, submit an application to each of the events you’d like to attend. The fringe events come at no additional cost. Book fast so you don’t miss out on any of these amazing opportunities to form new connections and take your business to the next level, our events are highly attended and sign-up is highly encouraged for all.