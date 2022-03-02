Meet investors, publishers, developers and more at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle

Our Pocket Gamer Connects series presents attendees with unparalleled matchmaking events that can lead to invaluable business partnerships, and our upcoming Seattle conference will be no different. While at many conferences it’s fully upon you to individually seek out potential business partners and conversations, we are fully committed to providing attendees looking to make these essential connections with a leg up via our popular fringe events. You can sign up for these complimentary fringe events ahead of the conference, sit back and relax knowing that the PG Connects team is working hard to secure the best possible match for you and your business needs come conference time.
Don’t miss out on the opportunity to meet your dream business partner this summer in Seattle, and don’t forget that there will be some 1,000 delegates for you to make connections with at the conference, as well. Read on to preview a glimpse of the incredible networking opportunities we are bringing you in Seattle come summer, and don’t forget to register your interest early if you want to take part – slots fill up quite quickly!
The fringe events you can look forward to this summer
Investor Connector
Date: Monday, May 9
Time: 10:00-1:00pm
Sign-up: Developers apply here, investors apply here.
Deadline: Friday, April 29
Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector
The Very Big Indie Pitch
Date: Monday, May 9
Time: 2:00-5:00pm
Sign-up: Submit your details and game here
Deadline: Friday, April 29
Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize
The Very Big Indie Pitch: PC & Console edition
Date: Tuesday, May 10
Time: 10:00-1:00pm
Sign-up: Submit your details and game here
Deadline: Friday, April 29
The PC version of our pitching competition, this is your chance to get instant feedback on your new game, as well as press coverage, prizes and valuable contacts
Publisher SpeedMatch
Date: Tuesday, May 10
Time: 2:00-3:00pm
Sign-up: Apply here
Deadline: Friday, April 29
Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects
Money Maker
Date: Tuesday, May 10
Time: 3:00-4:00pm
Sign-up: Apply here, keep in mind that slots are limited
Deadline: Friday, April 29
This recent addition to the schedule pairs developers and publishers with monetisation companies to discuss how to make (more) money from your game.
Want to meet your perfect business match?
Want in on attending these fantastic fringe events? First, get your ticket booked for PG Connects Seattle 2022. You can save up to $275 if you buy your tickets now with our Early Bird discount.
Once you have your ticket booked, submit an application to each of the events you’d like to attend. The fringe events come at no additional cost. Book fast so you don’t miss out on any of these amazing opportunities to form new connections and take your business to the next level, our events are highly attended and sign-up is highly encouraged for all.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?