News

Global Top Round launces year-long seed investment programme

Supporting smaller studios

Global Top Round launces year-long seed investment programme
By , Staff Writer

Global Top Round (GTR) has launched a new seed investment programme that will last all throughout 2022.

The intention of the venture-focused programme is to allocate seed funding of $150,000 to $300,000 into between five and seven studios each, making a total investment upward of $2 million annually.

This programme will enable GTR studios to begin a three-month work plan together prior to a deal being made.

"We’re excited to branch into the realm of seed funding venture capital with our new programme," said GTR vice president of global business development Pontus Mahler.

"Whereas our accelerator programme has traditionally worked with early-stage startups to build a foundation, this programme will focus more on what later-stage startups can do to take their projects to the next level."

Maximising plans

Previously, GTR has invested in more than 55 gaming companies across America, the UK, Sweden, and others. Each year, 10 gaming startups are targetted for growth by GTR and supported with, among other elements, investment and networking.

A similarity between this new programme and the accelerator programme is that GTR will work with each partner, aiming to maximise self-publishing, publisher, or venture capital plans.

The expansion is reportedly enabled due to GXC – GTR's accelerator programme – which over the last year has raised more than $13.8 million in Series A funding.

Recently, Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo has contributed $65 million towards the nuclear fusion technology company Energy Singularity.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

as News Nov 9th, 2018

Global Top Round names the 10 games and studios chosen for this year’s accelerator

as News May 22nd, 2019

2019 Global Top Round accelerator opens call for applications

News Jul 6th, 2018

Global Top Round’s $300,000 accelerator program is open for submissions

News Sep 1st, 2016

Global Top Round incubator awards 10 studios $50,000 each to develop their games

Feature Mar 1st, 2022

Updated: The mobile games industry glossary

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies