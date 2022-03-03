Bidstack partners with Stork Limited to bring in-play ads to mobile farming sim Goodville

In-game ads firm Bidstack has partnered with Stork Limited to bring in-play ads into mobile farming simulator Goodville.
The partnership will bring ads to banners and billboards in the game world without interrupting the player experience.
Developed by Belarus-based mobile games developer Total Games, Goodville is described as a classic farm sim blended with an "emotional well-being care app". To date, the game has accumulated over one million downloads and is popular in the US, Canada, Germany, France, and the UK.
Bidstack recently revealed a similar partnership with Game Tap Studios to bring its ads to three of its titles, including Flying Car Real Driving.
Non-disturbing ads
"Native in-game ads are more likely to be seen in triple-A games on PC or console in games, and for us, this has been a process of discovery in previously uncharted territory," said Goodville product marketing manager Mikhail Mironchik.
"During our negotiation process with Bidstack, we found their offering to be a perfect fit in terms of our audience and the range of advertisers Bidstack have relationships with. We hope with this partnership that we can widen the boundaries of a 'classic' mobile advertising approach. As Buzz Lightyear once said, to infinity and beyond!"
Bidstack partnerships manager Manpreet Kaur added: "We’re really pleased to be working with Stork Limited on Goodville and to add a new simulation game to our growing portfolio of titles. Our aim now will be to deliver the best user experience possible with in-game branding that is designed to enhance the playing experience."
Last month, in-app ads firm Anzu partnered with Top Down Games to integrate ads in the latter’s Roblox experience, All Star Tower Defense.
Comments
