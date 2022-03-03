InGameJob calls upon support for Ukrainian game developers

InGameJob co-founder Tetiana Loktionova has created a support platform for studios and individuals in Ukraine leaving the country, in an initiative organised by the company.

Information provided in the forms will be used to inform Ukrainians using InGameJob, as well as shared in newsletters and by other means of distribution so that developers can directly get in contact with willing companies.

The initiative is being led by Values Value, which matches companies with talent from the gaming and mobile industries.

Games Gathering, DevGAMM, GDBAY and more in Ukraine are also leading the initiative.

Other companies currently involved include Nordisk Games, Redhill Games, Virtuos Games, and Orbital Knight, in addition to many others.

How to help

Companies based in the EU, America, Canada, Moldova, Romania and any other country that Ukrainians can reach are able to fill in this form if they wish to lend assistance in hiring developers, offering financial support, or providing legal or relocation advice.

Individuals who want to get involved in supporting Ukrainian developers, either with transportation, housing, legal advice, or financially, can fill in this form.

As a number of game developers flee Ukraine due to the Russian invasion, Ukrainian studios have been reaching out and asking for people to remain informed, engaged, and provide support where they are able to.