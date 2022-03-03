GameRefinery: Seasonal events boosted revenue and player numbers in February 2022

Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year caused a boost in player numbers and revenue in February 2022, according to GameRefinery.

GameRefinery described February 2022 as an "excellent opportunity" for games to boost player engagement and revenue due to back-to-back seasonal celebrations.

A Valentine’s Day seasonal event in Metacore Games’ Merge Mansion boosted the game’s daily iOS revenue to an all-time high of $84,000. During the event, players completed tasks to earn event currency that could be used to purchase limited time items in a separate in-game shop.

In Japan, NetEase’s LifeAfter saw a "good spike" in revenue as a result of its "great-value" deals during its Lunar New Year in-game event. The event included eight multiplayer minigames, such as snowball fights and sledding.

Seasons fleetings

GameRefinery also highlighted the high number of big brand collaborations in February 2022 in both mobile games and the metaverse, including The Brit Awards and Roblox, and Puma and Minecraft.

Additionally, four new games joined the top 200 grossing games currently available in the US, including My Hero Ultra Impact at 89th, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel at 101st, Happy Clinic at 135th, and The Office: Somehow We Manage at 160th.

Last month, GameRefinery released a report that highlighted the motivations for mobile gamers, with renovation features being one of the key drivers and featured in every one of the top 100 earning mobile games in the US since 2020.