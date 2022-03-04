Heading to GDC 2022? Meet with metaverse experts at our Metaverse Mixer

The Steel Media team is gearing up to take things abroad come spring. You read that right, this spring. You don’t have to wait until our summer conference to meet up with us on the west coast! We’ll be heading out to GDC 2022 in the same glowing city of San Francisco this March, and we can’t wait to see you there.

If you know anything about the Steel Media family, you know that where we go, good times follow. GDC is no exception, we’ll be bringing back our unmissable Metaverse Mixer, presented by BeyondGames.biz and PocketGamer.biz, on the night of Tuesday, March 22 for the global games industry to let their hair down, enjoy a few drinks and hear from some of the game industry’s finest global leaders as our special guest panellists.

Join us for knowledge-sharing and informal networking

Steel Media is the publisher of PocketGamer.biz, BlockchainGamer.biz and BeyondGames.biz. Along with our partners at Jam City, ZEBEDEE and WAX, we bring you a free opportunity for some relaxed drinks and an insightful chat with experts about what this new frontier offers for game developers.

Be sure to secure your free ticket below before GDC, these mixers fill up fast!

Date: Tuesday, March 22

Time: 6pm (PT)

Location: 111 Minna Gallery

Sign-up: Here

Your provisional schedule:

18:00 - Join us at 111 Minna Gallery

18:30 - Take your seats for the presentation and panel

19:30 - Networking and drinks

21:00 - Doors close

Register free today:

Register for free today at this Eventbrite link!

A big thank you to our sponsors Jam City, ZEBEDEE and WAX for making essential networking events like this possible.

If you'd like to discuss sponsorship or block ticket bookings please contact Lisa on lisa.bisset@steelmedianetwork.com or book a chat at: https://calendly.com/lisa-bisset

Meet the team one-to-one

Steel Media are a technology publisher and events firm. We’re the host of the leading Pocket Gamer Connects conference series as well as the Mobile Games Awards and Big Indie Pitches. Our events attract thousands of games industry professionals and take place around the world from London and Seattle to Jordan and Helsinki.

As a publisher, our biggest consumer brand is PocketGamer.com, the longest-running site dedicated to mobile and sees traction from 10m+ active gamers per month. We also publish a range of b2b sites, including PocketGamer.biz and recent additions BeyondGames.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz.

Since 2019, Steel Media has also been part of Enthusiast Gaming, the largest games network in America.

What can we do for your business?

Today we're inviting you to meet us at GDC 2022 to discuss how we can support your strategic objectives and goals with our industry-leading services including:

Coverage across our extensive network of B2C and B2B media sites

Sponsorship of our leading B2B events and conferences

Speakership at our leading B2B events and conferences

Editorial coverage of your game, brand, product or service

Various marketing and advertising options

And everything in between! We're open to discussing various other business opportunities...

Our team will have pretty packed schedules, so to make sure that you don’t miss out on the opportunity to speak with them, you can arrange a 1:1 meet with any of our team members through this form right here.

See you at GDC!