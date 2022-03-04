Get a glimpse of the star-studded speaker lineup for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is just over two months away, and we’re excited to share a glimpse of our incredible all-star speaker lineup with you! We have secured some of the most incredible speakers from world-leading brands to share their expertise with us at our Seattle conference come May, and today, we’re bringing you a sneak peek at the jam-packed schedule that you can look forward to.

If you haven’t already heard, after our highly successful conference in London last month we are bringing the leading b2b mobiles games industry conference to Seattle. On May 9-10, some 1,000 attendees from the global games industry will gather together in Seattle to network, discover, pitch and learn from hundreds of industry experts. We are also welcoming over 150 industry leaders to lead conversations on the most pressing topics facing our industry today varying from mobile, PC and console, blockchain, VR/AR and so much more. It’s the place to be if you’re looking for expert insight into design and development, monetisation and growth, new technologies, company culture and loads more.

Read on to get a sneak preview of the insights-packed schedule and all-star speaker lineup we have for you this May.

Future-gazing conversations with industry leaders

Below is just a sneak peek at the packed schedule we have lined up for you in Seattle with global games industry leaders leading the conversations. Keep checking this site to see what other top businesses, fantastic speakers and insightful discussions we’ll be having at PG Connects Seattle.

How to make subscription and premium models more enticing to players with Leanne Loombe, Head of External Game Development of Netflix Games

Are casual games still the dominant force in mobile gaming? with Scott Prather, Director of Business Development at Rogue

How to design your game with multiple ad formats in mind with Chun-Kai Wang, CEO of Kooapps

The path to success for indie developers with Marianna Vallejo, Production Director of Playrix

What can table top games teach us about player engagement with Fertessa Scott, Game Producer at FUNKO Games

Are we entering a better era in inclusivity within the game business? with John Jung, EG Chief Operations Officer of Evil Geniuses

