Playtika to plant up to 100,000 Western white pine trees to reinvigorate species

House of Fun Impact, Playtika’s eco-friendly community initiative for mobile game House of Fun, has launched its environmental forest restoration initiative.

Beginning today and lasting until March 7 2022, players will gather seeds through playing House of Fun that will contribute to planting up to 100,000 trees in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests in Idaho, US.

House of Fun Impact will plant species of endangered Western white pine trees that are resilient to insects, disease, and fire.

The initiative was selected through a poll of House of Fun players and the firm will collaborate with Dots Eco, a firm that connects games companies with environmental initiatives.

Shared vision

"While striving to bring fun and joy to the world is the core essence of House of Fun, we are very committed to providing our players with opportunities to support impactful and environmental initiatives," said House of Fun general manager Tal Friedman.

"We are confident our players will share our vision and while still having fun, get on board with us for this current campaign as well as future initiatives of HOF Impact."

