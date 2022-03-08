Avakin Life launches #BreakTheBias in support of International Women's Day

To celebrate International Women’s Day, UK-based mobile games outfit Lockwood Publishing has launched #BreakTheBias in its flagship title, Avakin Life.
The "in-game activation" will allow all of Avakin Life’s user base to purchase exclusive in-game avatar poses to show solidarity against gender inequality.
Additionally, 100 per cent of profits raised from #BreakTheBias in-game purchases will be donated to women’s rights organisation, Womankind Worldwide.
Break it
"International Women’s Day is a time to reflect and create the space for women to openly share their experience of inequality," said Lockwood Publishing senior marketing manager Keir Mackay.
"Our #BreakTheBias campaign aims to unite users to actively call out gender bias, discrimination and stereotyping. Whether this is in-game, in communities, workplaces or schools; we want our users to feel empowered to share their experiences and feel assured that action is being taken by posing with the iconic #BreakTheBias pose, our community can spread the message and connect across Avakin and beyond."
The firm is encouraging users to share images of their in-game avatars on social media through the #AvakinLife and #BreakTheBias hashtags.
Last month, Lockwood revealed that it had expanded its management team through the strategic hiring of industry veterans James Cox, Rob Hendry, and Chris Tilston.
