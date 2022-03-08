News

Avakin Life launches #BreakTheBias in support of International Women's Day

All profits to be donated to Womankind Worldwide

Avakin Life launches #BreakTheBias in support of International Women's Day
By , News Editor

To celebrate International Women’s Day, UK-based mobile games outfit Lockwood Publishing has launched #BreakTheBias in its flagship title, Avakin Life.

The "in-game activation" will allow all of Avakin Life’s user base to purchase exclusive in-game avatar poses to show solidarity against gender inequality.

Additionally, 100 per cent of profits raised from #BreakTheBias in-game purchases will be donated to women’s rights organisation, Womankind Worldwide.

Break it

"International Women’s Day is a time to reflect and create the space for women to openly share their experience of inequality," said Lockwood Publishing senior marketing manager Keir Mackay.

"Our #BreakTheBias campaign aims to unite users to actively call out gender bias, discrimination and stereotyping. Whether this is in-game, in communities, workplaces or schools; we want our users to feel empowered to share their experiences and feel assured that action is being taken by posing with the iconic #BreakTheBias pose, our community can spread the message and connect across Avakin and beyond."

The firm is encouraging users to share images of their in-game avatars on social media through the #AvakinLife and #BreakTheBias hashtags.

Last month, Lockwood revealed that it had expanded its management team through the strategic hiring of industry veterans James Cox, Rob Hendry, and Chris Tilston.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

Job News Mar 2nd, 2022

Lockwood Publishing appoints Jon Goddard to senior management team

Job News Feb 18th, 2022

Lockwood Publishing expands leadership with three strategic hires

Job News Dec 6th, 2021

Lockwood Publishing makes 10% of staff redundant

Comment & Opinion Sep 22nd, 2021

Snip. Snip. Snip. But how long should a digital haircut actually take?

1 News Jun 25th, 2020

Lockwood Publishing partners with World of Dance for Avakin Life content

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies