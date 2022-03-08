PocketGamer.biz presents the Mobile Monetiser Summit: Explore the future of mobile advertising

Developers, publishers and game makers are the lifeblood of the games industry. Between imaginative collaborations bringing us the best in entertainment, and never-ending game releases keeping us on our toes, we are always keen to do what we can to bring value to the community of those dedicated to game creation and celebrate their wins. This April, we’re bringing an unprecedented opportunity to get a more intimate, succinct and completely free insight into the world of mobile advertising and what the future looks like, and you won’t want to miss it.

On April 5, you can attend a free half-day summit, intended for game makers, on the future of mobile advertising and monetisation. It will be a super casual event taking place in Central London right before this year’s Mobile Games Awards, and if you’re a game maker, we would love to have you there for a jam-packed day of future-gazing insights and networking opportunities.

What is the Mobile Monetiser Summit?

On Tuesday, April 5 from 12:30-17:30 BST, the best of developers and publishers in the UK will be gathering at BAFTA in London for an afternoon filled with brilliant insights and casual networking.

This is an invite-only event for developers, publishers and specific partners. Unlike our bigger conferences, this will be a confidential affair, operating under Chatham house rules so nothing discussed will be reported on our media channels.

What can I expect on the day?

In short, you can expect free knowledge sharing and informal networking! Three talks and three panels will see experts discussing the state of play in mobile advertising, the new wave of non-intrusive advertising formats, future developments you should be aware of, regulation, data and more. It will be a forward-looking afternoon where experts will discuss the future of making money from your mobile games.

Attendance for this event will be free and we will be serving lunch as well as complimentary teas and coffees. It will be a great opportunity to increase your knowledge of this ever-changing landscape, and network with games industry professionals.

Brought to you by our partners...

This summit wouldn’t exist without the support of our sponsors, and we want to take a moment to shout out these incredible companies that are true champions of the game industry and make this possible. A massive thank you to our friends at AdInMo and AudioMob for their support in bringing this summit to life!

Register today, secure your spot at the Mobile Monetiser Summit and join us on April 5 for an opportunity to explore the future of mobile advertising and monetisation, and network with key figures in this space while you’re there.

Attend the Mobile Games Awards 2022 too!

There is no such thing as too much networking fun in one day. As it happens, the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2022 take place the same evening at the same venue. Attendees of this Mobile Monetiser Summit will automatically receive a 20% discount off tickets to the awards; after signing up you will be sent your personal discount code, so don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to stretch the networking into the evening – the Mobile Games Awards are a prime opportunity to meet with key industry decision-makers and the finest of global talent.

So what are you waiting for? Join us at this celebration and devote your full day to expanding your network by purchasing your ticket to the MGAs, you might as well as you will already be in the area after all. Our finalists will be revealed this week too, so keep an eye out for that on PocketGamer.biz and get a sneak peek at the brands you can expect to rub elbows with at this incredible celebration.