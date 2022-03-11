News

Discover the topics you can expect to explore with leading experts at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle

Now that we have the booming success of Pocket Gamer Connects’ first live event in two years in London behind us, it’s time to start looking ahead at our upcoming summer conference in Seattle. There is no better way to start our countdown to Seattle than with a reveal of our Seattle show’s 14 tracks, including some brand new tracks that are entirely fresh and new to our live conferences.

If you haven’t heard, we’re taking Europe’s number one mobile gaming industry conference to the States again this summer. This is the first time in over two years that our conference series is going abroad, and we’re coming back better than ever. Join us in Seattle to enjoy the countless networking and learning opportunities afforded only by PG Connects conferences. You will get to meet up with over 1,000 attendees from the games industry on May 9-10 along with 150 of the world’s leading authorities, who will be speaking on this wide array of topic tracks.

Sound good? Read up on all the insightful content tracks we have lined up for this conference, you won’t want to miss it.

CFO Insider (sponsored by Pollen VC)
Learn from the best with practical advice on creating financial security and success for your business.

Mastering Multiplayer (sponsored by Photon)
Multiplayer games dominate the charts - but what tips, technology and secret sauce can help you compete!

The Art of Publishing
Publishing is core to the games business: we explore how best to work with publishers to get your game to market.

The Developer Toolkit
Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games.

Marketing Mavens
Discover the latest tips and techniques from the personalities and agencies that are changing the media world.

Industry Visions & Values
How to build a better games industry and aspire to a more positive future for everyone.

Global Trends
From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe.

New Market Monetiser
Make the most of new advertising formats, IAPs and other monetisation developments in this focused track.

Ad Insights
In-game ads remain central to many studios' monetisation strategy - join us to discover the latest trends and advice.

The Growth Track
Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game.

Mapping the Metaverse.
The future starts here! Discover the cutting edge of communication and entertainment in this overview of developments in the immersive space. We map the frontiers and reveal essential jumping on points.

Incredible Indies
How to survive and thrive as a smaller studio in today's competitive games development landscape.

Building On Blockchain (sponsored by Wax)
An introduction to what blockchain means for any developer - with insights into the technology and how crypto works with games.

Live Ops Landscape
A track dedicated to explaining and improving your approach to live ops, the core of the modern games world.

NFT Know-how (sponsored by Mythical Games)
Non-fungible tokens: how unique digital assets are changing the way we play today.

Secure your seat today
Don’t miss out on our fantastic Early Bird discount that’s still available! If you buy your ticket to our Seattle conference early, you can save up to $275. Go grab your tickets at the official conference website before prices rise.


Adriana Martinez
