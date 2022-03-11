Discover the topics you can expect to explore with leading experts at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle

Now that we have the booming success of Pocket Gamer Connects’ first live event in two years in London behind us, it’s time to start looking ahead at our upcoming summer conference in Seattle. There is no better way to start our countdown to Seattle than with a reveal of our Seattle show’s 14 tracks, including some brand new tracks that are entirely fresh and new to our live conferences.

CFO Insider (sponsored by Pollen VC)

Learn from the best with practical advice on creating financial security and success for your business.

Mastering Multiplayer (sponsored by Photon)

Multiplayer games dominate the charts - but what tips, technology and secret sauce can help you compete!

The Art of Publishing

Publishing is core to the games business: we explore how best to work with publishers to get your game to market.

The Developer Toolkit

Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games.

Marketing Mavens

Discover the latest tips and techniques from the personalities and agencies that are changing the media world.

Industry Visions & Values

How to build a better games industry and aspire to a more positive future for everyone.

Global Trends

From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe.

New Market Monetiser

Make the most of new advertising formats, IAPs and other monetisation developments in this focused track.

Ad Insights

In-game ads remain central to many studios' monetisation strategy - join us to discover the latest trends and advice.

The Growth Track

Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game.

Mapping the Metaverse.

The future starts here! Discover the cutting edge of communication and entertainment in this overview of developments in the immersive space. We map the frontiers and reveal essential jumping on points.

Incredible Indies

How to survive and thrive as a smaller studio in today's competitive games development landscape.

Building On Blockchain (sponsored by Wax)

An introduction to what blockchain means for any developer - with insights into the technology and how crypto works with games.

Live Ops Landscape

A track dedicated to explaining and improving your approach to live ops, the core of the modern games world.

NFT Know-how (sponsored by Mythical Games)

Non-fungible tokens: how unique digital assets are changing the way we play today.

