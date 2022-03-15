Overwolf acquires server monetisation firm Tebex for $29 million

User-generated content platform Overwolf has acquired server monetisation firm Tebex for $29 million.

Tebex provides services to allow game studios and creators to monetise their private game servers, such as managing webstore creation or game server payouts.

Since its establishment, Tebex has claimed that it has helped creators earn over $500 million through its platform, with $10.5 million paid out in December 2021 alone.

Overwolf has stated that the acquisition will help support its strategy to "unite" the in-game creator community and will allow it to tap into the private server owners and creators sector.

Expanding capabilities

"As long-time champions of in-game app creators and mod authors, we are excited to work with a new creator category - server owners - to continue to build new experiences in the industry," said Overwolf CEO Uri Marchand.

"By combining our industry-leading operations with Tebex’ technology and passionate team, we'll be able to reach more creators and help them earn a sustainable income for their work."

Following the acquisition, Tebex will continue to operate as a business unit within Overwolf and will continue to maintain, build, and innovate its offerings.

Tebex CEO Lee McNeil added: "Joining Overwolf enables Tebex to expand its offerings to more game servers, publishers, and more importantly, allows us to further grow the communities of our existing game servers. Their commitment to helping us grow the game server industry will push Tebex into our next growth chapter."

