Wondering where to network at GDC 2022? We have all the details!

Attending GDC next week but not sure when or where all the social activities are taking place? We've got you covered! Not only do we have our highly anticipated Metaverse Mixer taking place on Tuesday, March 22nd, we have also compiled a number of the best gatherings taking place at this year's GDC for your convenience.

Take advantage of all these amazing opportunities with little to no entry cost and endless opportunities for after hours networking. You never know who you could meet at these industry events, and there’s no time like now to start planning your GDC schedule with all these meetup opportunities. Keep on reading to plan ahead.

Network and socialise with the global games industry

We’ve got the lowdown on all the networking events at this year's GDC, and we want to make sure you have all the details too! Here are just some of the social events and meet-ups you can attend if you’re heading to GDC this year:

Event: 2022 11th Annual Pre-GDC Dinner

Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Time: 5:30 PM - 8 PM

Location: District Six, 428 11th St, San Francisco

Price: Free

Sign-up: Here

Event: Pre-GDC Indie Game Developer Park Meetup

Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Time: 3 PM - 8 PM

Location: Mission Dolores Park, 19th & Dolores St, San Francisco

Price: Free

Sign-up: Here

Event: Courage XL

Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Time: 6 PM - 12 AM

Location: The Great Northern, 119 Utah Street, San Francisco, CA

Price: Free

Sign-up: Here

Event: The MIX

Date: Monday, March 21, 2022

Time: 10 AM - 5 PM

Location: IGN San Francisco, 625 2nd St San Francisco, CA

Price: Free

Sign-up: Here

Event: The Metaverse Mixer, presented by BeyondGames.biz and PocketGamer.biz

Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Time: 6pm (PT)

Location: 111 Minna Gallery, San Francisco

Price: Free

Sign-up: Here

Event: It's 5 O'Clock Again

Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Time: 5 PM - 8 PM

Location: Fifth Arrow, 430 Mason St, San Francisco

Price: Free

Sign-up: Here

Event: POW x 10: A Colossal Night of Sound and Vision

Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Time: 7 PM - 2 AM

Location: DNA Lounge, 375 11th St, San Francisco, CA

Price: $10 w/badge, $15/20 otherwise

Sign-up: Here

Event: AIXR GDC Party with HP and XR Games

Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Time: 7PM - 12 AM

Location: Bar Fluxus, 18 Harlan Place, San Francisco

Price: Free

Sign-up: Here

Event: Prototype/Playtest Night

Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Time: 7 PM - 10 PM

Location: Hilton San Francisco, Imperial A, 333 O'Farrell St, San Francisco

Price: Free

Sign-up: Here

Event: Metaverse Meetup GDC 2022

Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Time: 4 PM - 5 PM

Location: Yerba Buena Gardens, 750 Howard St, San Francisco

Price: Free

Sign-up: Here

Event: Slug World 2022

Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Time: 5 PM - 10 PM

Location: Ohlone Park Baseball Field, Sacramento &, Delaware St, Berkeley, CA 94702

Price: Free

Sign-up: Here

Event: Qweerty Gamers GDC Mixer 2022

Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Time: 6 PM - 10 PM

Location: Oasis, 298 11th St, San Francisco

Price: Free

Sign-up: Here

Event: GDC 2022 Party/Meetup feat: Sledgehammer Games, Microsoft & Twilio at DNA Lounge

Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Time: 6 PM - 12 AM

Location: DNA Lounge, 375 11th St, San Francisco, CA

Price: Free

Sign-up: Here

Event: Games [4Diversity] Dinner @ GDC

Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Time: 6 PM - 8PM

Location: District Six, 428 11th Street, San Francisco

Price: Free

Sign-up: Here

Event: WIGI's Annual GDC After Party

Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Time: 7 PM - 11 PM

Location: Hawthorn SF Lounge & Nightclub, 46 Geary Street, San Francisco

Price: Free

Sign-up: Here

Event: GDC party with TransPerfect

Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Time: 7 PM - 11 PM

Location: Novela, 662 Mission St, San Francisco

Price: Free

Sign-up: Here

Event: Destination: Lumia Island

Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Time: 9 PM - 1:30 AM

Location: Emporium, 616 Divisadero St, San Francisco

Price: Free

Sign-up: Here

Event: Women GDC2022 Hang out Event

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Time: 5 PM - 6 PM

Location: Yerba Buena Gardens, 760 Howard Street, San Francisco

Price: Free

Sign-up: Here

Event: The 4th Annual GDC 2022 Networking Mixer + After Party Event

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Time: 6 PM - 1 AM

Location: Temple Nightclub San Francisco, 540 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA

Price: $10 - $20

Sign-up: Here

Event: Vicon @ GDC 2022 Party

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Time: 6:30 PM - 10 PM

Location: The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery, 100 Hooper St, Suite 4, San Francisco

Price: Free

Sign-up: Here

Event: GDC 2022 Beach Party

Date: Friday, March 25, 2022

Time: 4 PM - 10 PM

Location: Ocean Beach Fire Pits, Great Highway, San Francisco, CA

Price: Free

Sign-up: Here

Steel Media, along with our partners at Jam City, ZEBEDEE and WAX, bring you a free opportunity for some relaxed drinks and an insightful chat with experts about what this new frontier offers for game developers.

Here is your provisional schedule for the Metaverse Mixer at GDC:

18:00 - Join us at 111 Minna Gallery

18:30 - Take your seats for the presentation and panel

19:30 - Networking and drinks

21:00 - Doors close

