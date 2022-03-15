Wondering where to network at GDC 2022? We have all the details!

Attending GDC next week but not sure when or where all the social activities are taking place? We’ve got you covered! Not only do we have our highly anticipated Metaverse Mixer taking place on Tuesday, March 22nd, we have also compiled a number of the best gatherings taking place at this year’s GDC for your convenience.
Take advantage of all these amazing opportunities with little to no entry cost and endless opportunities for after hours networking. You never know who you could meet at these industry events, and there’s no time like now to start planning your GDC schedule with all these meetup opportunities. Keep on reading to plan ahead.
Network and socialise with the global games industry
We’ve got the lowdown on all the networking events at this year's GDC, and we want to make sure you have all the details too! Here are just some of the social events and meet-ups you can attend if you’re heading to GDC this year:
Event: 2022 11th Annual Pre-GDC Dinner
Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022
Time: 5:30 PM - 8 PM
Location: District Six, 428 11th St, San Francisco
Price: Free
Sign-up: Here
Event: Pre-GDC Indie Game Developer Park Meetup
Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022
Time: 3 PM - 8 PM
Location: Mission Dolores Park, 19th & Dolores St, San Francisco
Price: Free
Sign-up: Here
Event: Courage XL
Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022
Time: 6 PM - 12 AM
Location: The Great Northern, 119 Utah Street, San Francisco, CA
Price: Free
Sign-up: Here
Event: The MIX
Date: Monday, March 21, 2022
Time: 10 AM - 5 PM
Location: IGN San Francisco, 625 2nd St San Francisco, CA
Price: Free
Sign-up: Here
Event: The Metaverse Mixer, presented by BeyondGames.biz and PocketGamer.biz
Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Time: 6pm (PT)
Location: 111 Minna Gallery, San Francisco
Price: Free
Sign-up: Here
Event: It's 5 O'Clock Again
Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Time: 5 PM - 8 PM
Location: Fifth Arrow, 430 Mason St, San Francisco
Price: Free
Sign-up: Here
Event: POW x 10: A Colossal Night of Sound and Vision
Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Time: 7 PM - 2 AM
Location: DNA Lounge, 375 11th St, San Francisco, CA
Price: $10 w/badge, $15/20 otherwise
Sign-up: Here
Event: AIXR GDC Party with HP and XR Games
Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Time: 7PM - 12 AM
Location: Bar Fluxus, 18 Harlan Place, San Francisco
Price: Free
Sign-up: Here
Event: Prototype/Playtest Night
Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Time: 7 PM - 10 PM
Location: Hilton San Francisco, Imperial A, 333 O'Farrell St, San Francisco
Price: Free
Sign-up: Here
Event: Metaverse Meetup GDC 2022
Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Time: 4 PM - 5 PM
Location: Yerba Buena Gardens, 750 Howard St, San Francisco
Price: Free
Sign-up: Here
Event: Slug World 2022
Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Time: 5 PM - 10 PM
Location: Ohlone Park Baseball Field, Sacramento &, Delaware St, Berkeley, CA 94702
Price: Free
Sign-up: Here
Event: Qweerty Gamers GDC Mixer 2022
Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Time: 6 PM - 10 PM
Location: Oasis, 298 11th St, San Francisco
Price: Free
Sign-up: Here
Event: GDC 2022 Party/Meetup feat: Sledgehammer Games, Microsoft & Twilio at DNA Lounge
Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Time: 6 PM - 12 AM
Location: DNA Lounge, 375 11th St, San Francisco, CA
Price: Free
Sign-up: Here
Event: Games [4Diversity] Dinner @ GDC
Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Time: 6 PM - 8PM
Location: District Six, 428 11th Street, San Francisco
Price: Free
Sign-up: Here
Event: WIGI's Annual GDC After Party
Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Time: 7 PM - 11 PM
Location: Hawthorn SF Lounge & Nightclub, 46 Geary Street, San Francisco
Price: Free
Sign-up: Here
Event: GDC party with TransPerfect
Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Time: 7 PM - 11 PM
Location: Novela, 662 Mission St, San Francisco
Price: Free
Sign-up: Here
Event: Destination: Lumia Island
Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Time: 9 PM - 1:30 AM
Location: Emporium, 616 Divisadero St, San Francisco
Price: Free
Sign-up: Here
Event: Women GDC2022 Hang out Event
Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022
Time: 5 PM - 6 PM
Location: Yerba Buena Gardens, 760 Howard Street, San Francisco
Price: Free
Sign-up: Here
Event: The 4th Annual GDC 2022 Networking Mixer + After Party Event
Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022
Time: 6 PM - 1 AM
Location: Temple Nightclub San Francisco, 540 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA
Price: $10 - $20
Sign-up: Here
Event: Vicon @ GDC 2022 Party
Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022
Time: 6:30 PM - 10 PM
Location: The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery, 100 Hooper St, Suite 4, San Francisco
Price: Free
Sign-up: Here
Event: GDC 2022 Beach Party
Date: Friday, March 25, 2022
Time: 4 PM - 10 PM
Location: Ocean Beach Fire Pits, Great Highway, San Francisco, CA
Price: Free
Sign-up: Here
Dive into the Metaverse with Pocket Gamer
Steel Media, along with our partners at Jam City, ZEBEDEE and WAX, bring you a free opportunity for some relaxed drinks and an insightful chat with experts about what this new frontier offers for game developers.
Here is your provisional schedule for the Metaverse Mixer at GDC:
18:00 - Join us at 111 Minna Gallery
18:30 - Take your seats for the presentation and panel
19:30 - Networking and drinks
21:00 - Doors close
Secure your seat at the Mixer today
Don’t wait to register for the mixer, places run out faster than you might think! To ensure that you don’t miss out on rubbing elbows with the world’s leading experts in all things metaverse, blockchain, NFTs and more, get yourself registered for our Metaverse Mixer at GDC here completely for free.
