News

Lila Games raises $10 million to develop its first F2P shooter

Series A led by Rainfall

Date Type Companies involved Size
March 16th, 2022 investment Lila Games $10m
Lila Games raises $10 million to develop its first F2P shooter
By , Staff Writer

India-based Lila Games has revealed that it has closed its Series A financing round, raising $10 million.

Leading the round was Rainfall, with other participants including Bitkraft Venture, Galaxy Interactive, Sequoia Capital, and Krafton. Polygon Studios CEO Ryan Wyatt, Moonfrog Labs co-founder and CEO Tanay Tayal, and Arcane: League of Legends producer Thomas Vu participated as angel investors.

A studio developing F2P mobile games, Lila Games intends to use the investment to build its team and develop its first title, a shooter with strong social elements.

"Lila Games aspires to build a different kind of organisation with a culture that enables learning, focuses as much on organizational improvement as well as product improvement, and provides equal opportunities," said Lila Games CEO Joseph Kim.

"We strongly believe that the emergence of India as an upcoming global leader in gaming, and its potential to develop best-in-class talent in the F2P gaming industry will give us long-term structural advantage."

Redefining the genre

Lila Games was founded by Joseph Kim, Paul Leydon and Avinash Pandey. In its 2020 seed funding round the company received $2.8 million with an investment led by Bitkraft Ventures, who also participated in this Series A round.

Bitkraft Ventures founding general partner Jens Hilgers added: "Very rarely have I seen a team that is so obsessed with building a company around a vision with culture first and a level of executional excellence that stands best in class. Our confidence in Lila Games’ vision is unchanged but our confidence in the team has only been growing ever since we led the seed round early last year."

"Lila’s first game 'Black' will redefine the mobile shooter genre, which I can say with certainty and excitement while I witness the game coming together."

Lisbon-based Volt Games recently raised $1.5 million from its seed round led by hypercasual powerhouse Voodoo.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Nov 16th, 2020

Mobile studio Lila Games secures $2.8 million in seed funding

News Feb 23rd, 2022

Backbone raises $40 million to bring console and PC games to mobile

Deal Jan 27th, 2022

PortalOne raises $60 million in Series A round for hybrid games platform

News Jan 19th, 2022

Carry1st raises $20 million to create the "Garena of Africa"

News Dec 14th, 2021

Donut Labs raises a further $2.3 million for Kids vs Zombies

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies