Last chance to save on your ticket to attend the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2022!

The clock is ticking, and there’s only a few hours left before prices rise for tickets to the most highly anticipated mobile gaming award show of the year!

The 2022 Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards are now only two short weeks away, and if you’re looking to join us in person, we would strongly advise you to purchase your tickets sooner rather than later to make sure you grab a seat while they’re still available. This is a prime opportunity to rub elbows with the biggest names in the game industry and expand your network. You can save on your ticket if you purchase your ticket before midnight tonight, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to score your ticket at the lowest possible price if you act fast.

Not entirely caught up on what’s going on at this year’s PG Mobile Games Awards? Not to worry, read the rundown below so you know exactly what you can look forward to at our Central London ceremony this April.

What are the PG Mobile Games Awards?

The PG Mobile Games Awards recognise the work of the top games companies in the industry over the past year. These awards aim to represent firms across the industry, from the games developers and publishers to the tools companies, service providers and recruiters that all make this sector the largest and most pervasive in gaming.

What are the award categories?

As you can see with our recently announced finalists, we have a broad spectrum of award categories to accurately represent the contributions made to the industry by each sector. We have awards for everything spanning from Best Developer to Best Storytelling to Best PR Team and Investor of the Year.

When and where will the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards be held?

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards take place on Tuesday, April 5th 2022 at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, in central London.

Who’s going to be there?

The finalists have recently been announced, so you can get a glimpse of the immense talent and global brands that we’ll have joining us for the evening.

Book your ticket before midnight tonight

Don’t miss out on this celebratory night of fun and endless networking opportunities with the biggest players in the industry, buy your tickets now. Don’t leave it till the last minute, prices rise at midnight tonight!