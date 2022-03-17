Seven reasons why Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is the place to be for indie developers

Since our first event back in 2014, Pocket Gamer Connects has strived to uplift indie developers in every capacity we can. Developers are the lifeblood of the games industry, and creating opportunities for rising talent to showcase their creations and bring their games to light is what we’re all about. Our upcoming Seattle conference this May is the next great opportunity for any indie developer to attend – whether you’re looking to expand your network, meet publishers, investors and fans, or potentially showcase your game to a panel of expert judges and get immediate feedback, our Seattle conference has you covered.

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is taking place May 9-10, and we’re coming back to the States for the first time in two years with a bang. We’re welcoming some 1,000 delegates to the conference as well as hundreds of global leaders speaking on a wide variety of topics ranging from publishing to marketing to all things related to being a developer. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make your dreams come true and elevate your business to the next level – sign yourself up with our Early Bird sale today on top of our special discount for indie developers.

Not sure what to expect? Keep on reading to see all that we have in store for indie developers come May!

1. Big Indie Zone

The Big Indie Zone is an exclusive expo area within the conference dedicated to indie developers and their games. It offers developers the chance to pre-book a 2-day demo table (including conference passes, making this an excellent value option) and present their awesome creation to fellow Connects delegates within a conducive setting.

The zone runs for the full duration of the two days and is always a vibrant and very popular segment of any Connects conference.

Whether you’re a publisher looking for new talent, an investor in search of your next focus, a service provider keen to share the benefits of your tools, or even a developer hoping to exchange ideas with your contemporaries, swinging by The Big Indie Zone comes highly recommended.

2. Indie Developer Competition

We’re eager to give as many indies as we can a platform to show off their creations! So, this year, we’re running an exclusive competition where indie developers can enter a draw and potentially win an expo table and tickets to attend the conference.

You’ve got nothing to lose! Enter your details here to be signed up for the opportunity to show off your work to thousands of key industry leaders at your very own table.

Alternatively, you can secure your expo space at PG Connects Seattle 2022 by purchasing your table in the Big Indie Zone. Book your table today via our registration page here.

3. Big Indie Pitches

The Very Big Indie Pitch is a bigger version of our regular BIP events, which sees indie developers present their games to a panel of expert judges looking for critical feedback - and a share of a promotional prize package worth thousands of dollars. We have two pitch competitions running at our Seattle conference, one for mobile, smartwatch or handheld games and another for PC or console games. Getting signed up for these couldn’t be easier, you can submit your game at this link any time before Friday, April 29th for consideration.

4. Investor Connector

Are you a game maker looking to secure investment for your next big project? Or perhaps you’re an investor looking for an exciting new opportunity. If so, Investor Connector is tailor-made for you!

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

We’ll set aside a quiet space where pre-selected companies looking for funding and investors get to connect one-on-one to discuss their potential involvement.

If you’re a developer or publisher looking to take part, please go here. If you’re an investor looking for exciting new opportunities, please go here.

Keep in mind that the deadline for applications is Friday, April 29, 2022.

5. Publisher SpeedMatch

The Publisher SpeedMatch session enables shortlisted developers and publishers to make initial contact during a dedicated one-hour stint of speed-date style meetings.

These short meets aren’t obviously designed for closing a deal, but enable an initial contact that can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference. (Of course, everyone is still free to make as many meetings as they’d like using the standard MeetToMatch meeting platform – free to all delegates.)

If you’re interested in taking part simply fill in the application form here. The deadline for applications is Friday, April 29.

6. Our tracks devoted to indies

If you’ve been to our conferences before, you know a big part of the immense value that we pride ourselves on offering includes our world-class speaker lineup and the number of pressing topics they address. We always dedicate entire themed tracks to indie developers to learn from past successes and sharpen their toolkit, and this conference is no exception. You can look forward to our Incredible Indies track to learn how to thrive a smaller studio in today’s competitive games landscape, our Developer Toolkit track for practical, essential advice on all aspects of game-making and Building on Blockchain to learn how to integrate crypto into games and what it can mean for you. You can check out all our tracks on our official conference website now for a full rundown of what you can expect to see come summer.

This wouldn’t be a PG Connects event without global leaders as speakers. We have some incredible indie pioneers that have paved the way for other indie developers as speakers in these tracks. Here is a sneak peek of the industry-leading speakers and insightful sessions we have lined up for you in Seattle:

The Collaborative Way to Bring a New Cross Platform Games IP to the Market with Jon Hare of Tower Studios

Superstar Session: Building Blockchain Games & NFT Businesses for the Masses, Not Only the Crypto-natives with Yan Ketelers of Venly

Migrating from Development of Casual to NFT Based Games: What We’ve Learned so Far with Mohammad Agha of Magmic

7. Big savings on tickets for indie developers

We want to make our events as accessible as possible regardless of financial limitation, and we have a super special discount available for the backbone of the games industry. Indie developers get major discounts (hundreds of dollars!) on their tickets to all our events, including our upcoming Seattle conference. Additionally, our Early Bird discount is still running and applies to indie tickets as well – so you can save even more on your reduced priced tickets if you’re an indie developer and buy your tickets now! Don’t walk, run to our website to purchase your ticket as soon as you can.

Save on your accommodation

We’ve partnered with Grand Hyatt Seattle to give our attendees an unparalleled hotel deal for your stay in Seattle. Get a lavish accommodation experience by staying in the very same hotel as key players from the top global companies that are both speaking at and attending our conference. We have incredible rates available for you and you won’t have to worry about finding a safe, secure and budget-friendly place near the venue. Save yourself time, effort and money by booking your accommodation through this link – do it fast before our delegates book it out!

Book your ticket as soon as you can

There’s no better time than now to secure your spot at our Seattle conference. Your future self will thank you later for this investment in yourself, your team and your business! Take advantage of the special discount we have available for indie developers and save big on your ticket to a conference that’s changed the lives of hundreds of indie developers. Buy your tickets now while we have extra reduced pricing available for Early Birds.