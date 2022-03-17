Former EA and Zynga veterans raise $3.5 million for blockchain mobile games

News

Beginning with horse-related NFT games Photo Finish Live and The Suites

March 17th, 2022
Florida-based indie games studio Third Time Entertainment has raised $3.5 million for the development of mobile and browser-based blockchain games.

As reported by GamesBeat, The funding round was led by London Venture Partners and featured participation from Coinbase Ventures, Reciprocal Ventures, 6th Man Ventures, Big Brain Holdings, Folius Ventures, and Maven Capital.

Third Time Entertainment was founded in 2015 by former EA and Zynga developers Ian Cummings, Paul Fleetwood, and Brian Fleming.

The studio has stated that it will use the funding to scale its team and games portfolio, with a focus on reward-based games.

Back in the saddle

The studio will offer NFTs of horses that players own, breed, sell, or trade across a marketplace. The team currently has five horse-related NFT collections trading "in top volume" on the Solana ecosystem, such as Stylish Studs and The Fillies.

Since 2021, Third Time has been concurrently developing two upcoming crypto-based, blockchain games, Photo Finish Live and The Suites.

Photo Finish Live is the successor to the studio’s first mobile game, Photo Finish Horse Racing, which launched in 2015. In its lifetime the game has accumulated over 13 million downloads worldwide.

Horse races in the games will be affected by the horse’s strengths and weaknesses, as well as other factors such as weather or track conditions. The game will feature two native tokens, $CROWN and $DERBY, that will guide all in-game interactions and can be traded on exchanges.

The other title, The Suites, is a sports-themed metaverse featuring virtual social spaces where Suite owners can interact with others, watch esports, or take part in competitions. Players can also customise their suites to include games and other contests for players to earn $SUITE tokens.

In other virtual equestrian mobile games news, last month, following a year-and-a-half of soft launch, Star Stable Online launched worldwide on iOS devices, featuring cross-play compatibility with the web version of the game.


