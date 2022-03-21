Attending GDC? It’s not too late to sign up for our Metaverse Mixer!

Two for the price of one may sound too good to be true, but we’re all about maximising your experience at conferences – even those that aren’t our own! If you’re at GDC or planning to attend GDC this week, we have an amazing opportunity for you to get the most out of your ticket and meet up with metaverse experts for casual drinks and insightful discussions.

The Steel Media team has descended upon the West Coast, and we’ve brought the good times with us. You don’t have to wait until our summer conference to meet up with us if you’re at GDC this week! We’re bringing back our popular Mixer, this time with a metaverse theme, presented by BeyondGames.biz and PocketGamer.biz and it’s happening tomorrow, Tuesday, March 22. All GDC attendees are invited, and it’s the perfect place to relax after a long day of conference action. You can enjoy some extra casual networking opportunities, sit back and listen to some of the game industry’s top global leaders discuss what’s next in the metaverse space – and did we mention the drinks are on us?

Looking to learn more about this unmissable Mixer? Read on below, or get yourself registered here today before it gets booked out.

Join us for a knowledge-sharing and informal networking

Steel Media is the publisher of PocketGamer.biz, BlockchainGamer.biz and BeyondGames. biz. Along with our partners at Jam City, ZEBEDEE and WAX, we bring you a free opportunity for some relaxed drinks and an insightful chat with experts about what this new frontier offers for game developers.

Date: Tuesday, March 22

Time: 6pm (PT)

Location: 111 Minna Gallery

Your provisional schedule:

18:00 - Join us at 111 Minna Gallery

18:30 - Take your seats for the presentation and panel

19:30 - Networking and drinks

21:00 - Doors close

A big thank you to our sponsors Jam City, ZEBEDEE and WAX for making essential networking events like this possible.

If you'd like to discuss sponsorship or block ticket bookings please contact Lisa on lisa.bisset@steelmedianetwork.com or book a chat at: https://calendly.com/lisa-bisset

Book your free ticket now

If you’re at GDC this week, it’s not too late to join us at our Metaverse Mixer! Head over to this Eventbrite link and secure your seat before they all get filled up.

Meet the team one-to-one

GDC is all about making connections, and if you’d like to connect with someone from the Steel Media team, we want to make sure you have the opportunity to do so! Our team will have pretty packed schedules, so please arrange a 1:1 meet with any of our team members through this form right here to ensure that you get to catch up.

See you at GDC!