Yahaha to launch in Early Access on March 31

User-generated content platform Yahaha Studios has revealed that it will launch in Early Alpha later this month.

The platform is expected to launch on March 31 in Europe and the US and will be available on mobile devices and PC. A worldwide release will be launched later this year, along with new features to the platform, such as personalised avatars.

Ahead of the launch, Yahaha has opened up its Early Exclusive Insiders Group to allow users to secure a username and be the first to "test-drive" the platform.

Earlier this year, the company revealed that it has raised $50 million earlier to build its no-code metaverse to encourage users of all skill to create content. Yahaha has already started to build out its metaverse, and last month the firm partnered with US rock band The Dead Daisies to make rock music "more accessible" through the metaverse.

Inviting digital pioneers

"We’re so excited to announce the soft launch of Yahaha, and to issue an invitation to anyone with a creative mind to be part of our Early Exclusive Insiders Group," said Yahaha Studios CEO Chris Zhu.

"We’re looking for digital pioneers to join us to create great content and give feedback on the Early Alpha. It’s a unique opportunity to experience Yahaha, and help build it from the ground up."

User-generated content platforms are quickly growing in the mobile games industry as more players want to create, and earn, gaming experiences. Last month, Bluestacks launched its Creator Studio and Creator Hub for users to mod and share mobile games.

Furthermore, earlier this month, user-generated content firm Overwolf acquired private server monetisation provider Tebex for $29 million. Tebex claimed to have generated users over $500 million since its launch, with over $10 million paid out in December 2021.