Have you booked your ticket to the Mobile Games Awards?

One of the biggest nights of celebration for the games industry is coming up in just a few short weeks, and you don’t want to miss out. The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards is returning to London for our annual celebration of the best mobile games, gamemakers and industry excellence on April 5th, and you won’t want to miss it.

If you’re at all involved in the games industry, Mobile Games Awards is the place to be. Not only do you get to connect with our fantastic finalists, top industry executives from all over the world are coming together to get to know the rising talent, teams and games to watch out for. If you have been looking for ways to take your career to the next level or elevate your business, the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards is the perfect opportunity to do so.

Read on to learn more about what you can expect at the awards in April. You can also go here to our official website to purchase your tickets.

What are the PG Mobile Games Awards?

The PG Mobile Games Awards recognise the work of the top games companies in the industry over the past year. These awards aim to represent firms across the industry, from the games developers and publishers to the tools companies, service providers and recruiters that all make this sector the largest and most pervasive in gaming.

How can I get involved?

You can make your voice heard for The Pocket Gamer People’s Choice Award that is strictly decided by players. This is the only award nominated by and voted for by consumers, and recognises the best new game to have received a full release during the previous year. You have until tomorrow, March 24th, to get your vote in, so don’t miss on voting for your favourite here. If you’re nominated, remember to let your players know to vote for you! This is truly the award for a fan favourite.

What are the award categories?

You can see the wide spectrum of categories and our finalists here. We have more awards to give out than ever before to accurately represent the contributions made to the industry by each sector, and you won’t want to miss meeting the brilliant finalists on their special night!

When and where will the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards be held?

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards take place on Tuesday, April 5th 2022 at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, in central London.

Who will I see there?

The finalists have been announced, so you can have a look at the list of talent and leading brands that you can expect to see there for the evening. Among our finalists for Game of the Year are titles like FarmVille 3, PUBG New State, The Witcher: Monster Slayer, Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, and you won’t want to miss meeting with the brilliant teams behind them.

Book your tickets now

Space is limited and with the high demand for the evening, spots are likely to run out! Make sure you avoid disappointment and go grab your tickets today while you still can and join us live for this unforgettable night.