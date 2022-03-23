InMobi launches mobile mediation platform Meson

Mobile marketing firm InMobi has launched its independent mobile mediation platform, Meson.

With Meson, InMobi claims that publishers will be able to manage their data, control monetisation, handle user experience, and gain insight into the end-to-end flow of advertising revenue to understand their "true take".

The company has stated that the platform has been designed to help publishers "white label" it as an in-house solution.

The platform is currently in its beta stage and open for testing and will be priced separately based on "predetermined" subscription terms.

"Next-generation" approach

"Meson brings a next-generation, independent mediation approach for publishers and provides full transparency and control of the auctions and bidding process as it’s happening," said InMobi SVP and general manager of publisher platform and exchange Kunal Nagpal.

"The solution makes it easier for app developers and publishers to understand what data valuation looks like and have a mediation partner that fully supports their vision. In addition, as per our understanding, no other mediation stack offers the breadth of connections for publishers at every auction to maximise the value of their user base."

InMobi has stated that the platform is tailored to the core needs of publishers, being transparency, neutrality, control, and diversity.

Earlier this month, IronSource launched its mobile marketing platform Luna, a consolidation of the capabilities its two previous acquisitions, Luna Labs and Bidalgo.