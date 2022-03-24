GameAnalytics Brings Data Services to the Masses – Through AWS for Games

GameAnalytics has announced support for the AWS for Games initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The relationship will enable GameAnalytics’s core platform to remain free, but also allows the company to offer a 360 analytical suite - tools that, up until now, have been reserved for only large and established studios and publishers - to every developer, no matter their size.

Helping data scientists focus on insights

Data scientists can spend the vast majority of their time cleaning up their data. But GameAnalytics’s data services makes it simpler, easier and faster for developers to get all their data in a central location, from across their entire portfolio of games.

Once that data is structured, they can get straight to the valuable work, analysing and finding insights, without worrying about maintaining the data. They can discover how players behave across their games, refine their levels, fix bugs, or spot opportunities to improve the player’s experience and increase engagement and retention.

Data services like these are usually out of reach for smaller developers, but GameAnalytics’s data services tools can help even small indies find the same insights that were once reserved for only the largest publishers and start interrogating their data to compete on a much larger stage.

Everything we do is about helping developers create great games Nikolaj Ahlberg-Pedersen

Keep analytics free for everyone

GameAnalytics has been able to provide free and low-cost tools to game developers since 2019, including its core tool and data services. Which allows developers to access efficient, cost-effective, and reliable data services that drive results for their business.

"Everything we do is about helping developers create great games. And if they’re going to do that, they deserve to have access to the tools that make it possible,” explained GameAnalytics VP of product Nikolaj Ahlberg-Pedersen.

It’s the lifeblood that fuels our technology and makes sure it runs like clockwork. The smoother it runs, the more time developers can spend on their game and the less they need to pay for the service.”

These services are already used by studios, publishers, and independent developers alike, such as Homa Games, Umami and Ketchapp.

For example, Voodoo, uses these data services to bring together its entire portfolio of games. The company can track and analyse its key performance indicators (KPIs) across thousands of titles and shortlist the games with the most potential.

It’s safe to say that their DataSuite has proved crucial to our success Loic Moisan

Loic Moisan, Publishing Operations, Customer Success Manager at Voodoo, said: "One of the great perks of working as a publisher is seeing how we can improve and perfect the titles of enthusiastic developers, which has a huge impact on their success.

With GameAnalytics’s Metrics API (one of the DataSuite products), and AWS, we can synchronise insights and feedback with our studios and streamline the consultancy process – removing the endless hours of manual work and labor. We use this data to make judgments and informed decisions about games. It’s safe to say that their DataSuite has proved crucial to our success."

AWS for Games is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for games customers. The initiative makes it easier for game developers, publishers, and platforms to select the right tools and partners to build, run, and grow their games.

For customers looking to accelerate deployments with solution-specific support, AWS for Games also identifies dedicated AWS Game Tech industry specialists, AWS services, and leading AWS Partners in each solution area.

Lucien Parsons, Global Partner Lead at AWS Game Tech, said: "We’re excited to work with GameAnalytics to further empower game developers to build amazing, successful, and fun games. As more games offer live services and connected experiences in their games, developers need a diverse set of solutions to use.

"Working with Gameanalytics on AWS for Games gives developers more solutions to use so teams can focus more on creating fun player experiences."

If you’d like to learn more about GameAnalytics’s DataSuite, contact Sean Parmenter.