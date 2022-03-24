Voting closes at midnight for the Pocket Gamer People's Choice Award 2022

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2022 take place in just over one week and today is your last chance to mobilise your audience to vote for your game in the hotly contested PG People's Choice category.

This is one of the awards' key categories, for which readers of our consumer-focused sibling site PocketGamer.com nominate – which they again did in their thousands – their favourite games experience of the last year.

Given the volume of submissions, the 20-strong shortlist we've ended up with offers a luscious gaming landscape in both approach and genre. Here's a reminder of our 20 finalists:

Alien: Isolation (Feral Interactive)

(Feral Interactive) Battlecruisers (Mecha Weka)

(Mecha Weka) Cookie Run: Kingdom (Devsisters)

(Devsisters) Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins (Maze Theory)

(Maze Theory) Fantasian (Mistwalker)

(Mistwalker) Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Garena Free Fire MAX (Garena)

(Garena) Huntdown (Coffee Stain Publishing)

(Coffee Stain Publishing) League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)

(Riot Games) MasterChef: Let's Cook! (Tilting Point)

(Tilting Point) My Friend Pedro: Ripe For Revenge (Devolver)

(Devolver) Northgard (Playdigious)

(Playdigious) Pokémon UNITE (The Pokemon Company)

(The Pokemon Company) Retro Goal (New Star Games)

(New Star Games) Runestrike ( Making Fun)

Making Fun) RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar (East Side Games)

(East Side Games) Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat (Bandai Namco)

(Bandai Namco) Tales of Luminaria (Bandai Namco)

(Bandai Namco) Tears of Themis (Cognosphere)

(Cognosphere) Tetris Beat (N3twork)

PG.com's readers have been voting in their masses for the game they feel should win. And if one of the games on the list happens to be yours, you can encourage them to do some last-minute voting in these final 24 hours too!

Ceremony time

Meanwhile, the fifth outing of the PG Mobile Games Awards – with its 23 categories set to celebrate every sector of this industry – forges ahead and is set to take place on Tuesday, April 5th at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in central London – tickets are available now, so book your place today and join us for an evening celebrating the very best businesses and individuals in the mobile games industry.