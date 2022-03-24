News

PUBG Mobile partners with Sony to use Xperia as official smartphone for 2022 tournaments

For use by the pro PUBG Mobile teams

Date Type Companies involved Size
March 24th, 2022 partnership Krafton
Sony 		Not disclosed
PUBG Mobile partners with Sony to use Xperia as official smartphone for 2022 tournaments
By , Staff Writer

Krafton's PUBG Mobile has announced its official smartphone partner for its tournaments this year to be Sony’s Xperia.

This smartphone will be partnered with PUBG Mobile’s tournaments globally for the duration of 2022, meaning Sony will provide professional teams with its flagship Xperia series for competitions at the biggest PUBG esports events.

PUBG Mobile has made changes to its esports ecosystem seeking to offer more competitive opportunities. There are two global tournaments currently planned for 2022: a mid-year tournament and the 2022 PUBG Mobile Global Championship. More details on the mid-year tournament will be announced soon.

Designed for performance

"The player experience is always of a top priority for PUBG Mobile esports so it felt natural and confident to enter a partnership with Sony’s Xperia," said PUBG Mobile global esports director James Yang.

"We look forward to seeing our players showcasing an even stronger performance with their Xperia flagship series at our global tournaments this year." 

Sony Corporation senior general manager of the mobile communications business group Tsutomu Hamaguchi commented: "It is such an honour to be part of PUBG Mobile’s global events for 2022 and provide Xperia models for its players. The Xperia has been designed to allow players to perform at their best and we look forward to enhancing the PUBG Mobile esports competition."

Sony partnered with Niantic last month to collaborate in audio AR, beginning with Niantic’s AR mobile game Ingress pairing Niantic’s real-world AR tech with Sony’s spatial sound tech.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

as News Jul 7th, 2021

Tencent partners with Tottenham Hotspur to bring Son Heung-Min to PUBG

News Mar 23rd, 2022

Krafton and Solana partner to develop blockchain and NFT games

News Feb 16th, 2022

Niantic and Sony partner for bring hi-fidelity audio AR

as News Feb 10th, 2022

PUBG Mobile boosts Krafton’s 2021 revenues to record-highs of $1.57 billion

as News Feb 9th, 2022

Krafton invests $6.6 million to create and sell NFT avatars

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies