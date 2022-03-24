Meet the speakers of Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is coming up in just over a month now, and the finest of game industry executives, gamemakers and personalities will be joining us at our highly anticipated West Coast conference.

Our Seattle conference is taking place over two days on May 9-10, and this conference marks our grand comeback to US soil for the first time in two years. We’re pulling all stops to make it the best one yet. We are welcoming over 150 of the game industry’s leading authorities to lead the conversations in Seattle spanning 15 varied topic tracks covering everything from user acquisition tactics to marketing techniques to developer toolkit essentials. Our topics truly have something for everyone, and Seattle is gearing up to be an unmissable experience for anyone looking to expand their network, gain years’ worth of game industry wisdom and insights from our speakers and get access to matchmaking activities that will put you in touch with the best of the games industry to bring your business to the next level.

We have speakers from top global companies such as Riot Games, Netflix Games, Roblox and Bango joining us – don’t miss out on the chance to form connections with these industry leaders and book your ticket if you haven’t already. If you’re interested in getting a glimpse at our shining speaker line-up and what they will be talking about at our Seattle conference, read on for an exclusive sneak peek.

Learn from top company executives

We have speakers from all over the gaming industry ecosystem sharing their insights with us at our upcoming Seattle conference, and here are just a few of the names we’re excited to have joining our ranks for the event:

Brilliant speakers, brilliant insights

We have an unmissable lineup of the greatest and brightest in the industry, and with these speakers come incredibly insightful panels, discussions and presentations spanning across diverse topics. Here are even more of our incredible speakers and the topics they’ll be talking about in Seattle:

Yahaha’s Director of Developer Relations Patty Toledo will be discussing Guerilla Marketing in the Metaverse Era: Networking & Growing Your Community with Zero Budget

Roblox’s Director of Community Safety & Digital Civility Laura Higgins will deliver a Superstar Session on how The Metaverse can Change Our Online Interactions for the Better – If Built on Principles of Safety & Civility

Brett Orlanski, SVP of products and sales at Bango, will be delivering a keynote session on Thriving in the App-ocalypse

Venly’s CEO Yan Ketelers will deliver a Superstar Session on Building Blockchain Games & NFT Businesses for the Masses, Not Only the Crypto-natives

Jukka Hilvonen, Director of Development at Nitro Games will be tackling How to Reduce Risk & Save Millions During Concept Phase

