The rules of monetisation are changing, here’s what you need to know

This free half-day summit is taking place in London on April 5th. There will be an abundance of opportunities to connect with the best of the games industry in this intimate gathering. This summit is also taking place right before this year's Mobile Games Awards and at the exact same venue.

With billions of dollars at play in the app monetisation landscape

Why is it important to consider different monetisation strategies?

Diversifying your revenue streams is key to growing any business. When it comes to games, exploring new methods of monetising your game is essential to ensure that your players won’t tire of facing the same strategies over and over. Players are keen for innovation, including unlocking new facets of the game or elevating their gameplay experience through new “ways to pay”. Reducing their exposure to just one type of ad is proven to boost player retention rates, after all.

Players are keen for innovation, including unlocking new facets of the game or elevating their gameplay experience through new 'ways to pay'. Adi Haddad, Google Play Games

It’s also important to remember that unlocking fresh new ways to get small amounts of money from a large number of players is better than having just a handful of high-value players investing large sums into your game. If you want your game’s monetisation strategy to be sustainable for an audience that’s ever-growing and ever-changing, diversifying your monetisation strategies can ensure you’re appealing to as many players as possible – not just the ones willing to shell out the big bucks. This is key to maximising your revenue as well as engaging your user base.

Knowing your genre is essential to making the right decisions when it comes to your brand advertising choices. The type of ads that may perform best racing and shooter free-to-play games won’t necessarily be as effective in RPG or simulation games. Knowing exactly what the most effective implementation of non-intrusive ads can be for your game will instantly have you ahead of competition.

Most free ad-based mobile games base their monetisation strategy on intrusive video ads and banner ads that stop gameplay for players, which AudioMob has found considerably hurt retention rates and have the potential to tarnish a brand’s reputation. The experts agree: a winning ad strategy for 2022 should instead be increasingly inclusive of IAP, IAA, in-game brand experiences, subscriptions, battle passes, and more. Non-interruptive advertisements can make a world of difference for both the player experience and for your retention rates and overall revenue.

Don’t be fooled by the previous industry standard. AdInMo’s Developer Trends Survey last year found that more and more developers plan to implement new monetisation strategies focused on non-interruptive in-game ads than any other format.

Intrusive video ads... hurt retention rates and have the potential to tarnish a brand's reputation. AudioMob

For anyone looking to stay on top of an increasingly saturated mobile app gaming market, getting exclusive insights from experts at the cutting edge of mobile app gaming monetisation is an absolute must.

Benefits to a well-planned ad strategy for your game

Long gone are the days where intrusive ads are the best standard that free mobile gaming apps can offer. Without a well-planned ad strategy that is tailored to your specific game and your players, you’re missing out all the benefits of providing your users with the most personalised experience they can have while enjoying your app. Here are just a few of the massive benefits you could enjoy from a better ad strategy in your game:

Reaching more diverse player personas: Did you know 60% of players don’t identify as “gamers” and the stereotypical male gamer that doesn’t leave their room makes up only 4% of the overall audience? You need to focus on creating ads that engage more than just the outdated perception of what a typical gamer is – you can maximise your gain through highly personalised, targeted ads for everyone.

Did you know 60% of players don’t identify as “gamers” and the stereotypical male gamer that doesn’t leave their room makes up only 4% of the overall audience? You need to focus on creating ads that engage more than just the outdated perception of what a typical gamer is – you can maximise your gain through highly personalised, targeted ads for everyone. More engaged audience: Captivate your players with different types of ads. Rethink your strategy and put the most suitable ads possible in place – we now know that a great majority of players believe in-game ads negatively impact their gaming experience, so make sure that the ads you have in place don’t take away from their experience. When the ads don’t interrupt their gameplay, users are more likely to engage and boost your CTR, which is where the real money comes in.

Captivate your players with different types of ads. Rethink your strategy and put the most suitable ads possible in place – we now know that a great majority of players believe in-game ads negatively impact their gaming experience, so make sure that the ads you have in place don’t take away from their experience. When the ads don’t interrupt their gameplay, users are more likely to engage and boost your CTR, which is where the real money comes in. Improved user retention: Win over your competitors by offering your audience advertisements that don’t piss them off! Players are far less likely to jump off your game if you keep them entertained even while ads show up. Don’t lose your players, get the right ad strategy in place so they keep coming back instead of dreading the ads.

Win over your competitors by offering your audience advertisements that don’t piss them off! Players are far less likely to jump off your game if you keep them entertained even while ads show up. Don’t lose your players, get the right ad strategy in place so they keep coming back instead of dreading the ads. Your slice of the revenue pie: All this comes to say that you are losing out massively financially in 2022 if you don’t integrate non-intrusive advertising into your ad strategy. You’ll be missing out even more if you don’t gift yourself the time to listen to the experts in the field dish all about the best possible monetisation strategy you can have in 2022.

Win over your competitors by offering your audience advertisements that don't piss them off. AdInMo

There are billions, you read that right, of dollars at stake if you get your monetisation strategy right

Summit sneak peek

Now that you have an idea of the topics we'll be discussing at length at the summit, we're giving you an exclusive sneak peek at the actual topics that the experts will be talking about.

The good, the bad and the ugly: Everything you need to know about in-game advertising with Kristan Rivers and Chris Wright of AdinMo. These superstar experts will be discussing how exactly you should implement monetisation strategies in your game. AdInMo lifts the hood on in-game advertising with real examples, case studies, best and worst practices and how to make the most of immersive ads.

We’ll also be discussing the State of Play: The Core Trends in 2022 with a star-studded panel including Dave Bradley of Steel Media and Humberto Cimino of Gazeus Games. They will discuss an overview of the ongoing trends in advertising and monetisation strategies.

The second solo session titled “In-Game Audio Monetization: Key Trends and how it works!” will be delivered by AudioMob Founder and CEO Christian Facey.

The next panel is a discussion Beyond Traditional Advertising: NFTs, Blockchain and the Metaverse. From looking beyond the appstore to premium subscription models and more, find out what to expect looking forward with Daniel Griffiths of Steel Media, Enric Pedró of Tilting Point and Kristan Rivers of AdinMo

Get advice from expert panellists on Balancing IAPs vs Advertising Income. They will be discussing tips, techniques and models for ensuring success with your business and the panel will include Dean Day of Greenlight Games and Chris Wright of AdinMo.

They'll be sharing their exact secret sauce at this intimate gathering

