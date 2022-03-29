The Mobile Games Awards are next week, don’t miss out!

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards are almost upon us, and if you’re interested in attending, the time to act is now.

This highly anticipated event has proven to be incredibly popular year after year, attracting the finest of game-makers and industry veterans. This year, we have a star-studded attendee list with a spot saved just for you.

We’ll be returning to London for our annual gala celebrating mobile games, game makers and industry excellence this April 5th – it’s bound to be an unforgettable night with an abundance of opportunities to meet top executives from all around the world that can help expand your network and take your business to the next level.

There is just one more week to go until the awards, and seats are running out as we speak! So if you’re ready to celebrate the global mobile games industry and rub shoulders with the industry elite, don’t hesitate – head over to our official website and buy your tickets now.

If you’re interested in learning a little more about the awards happening next week, we have all the details for you below.

What are the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards?

The PG Mobile Games Awards recognise the work of the top games companies in the industry over the past year. These awards aim to represent firms across the industry, from the games developers and publishers to the tools companies, service providers and recruiters that all make this sector the largest and most pervasive in gaming.

What are the award categories?

You can see all the categories and their finalists here. We have more awards to give out than ever before to accurately represent the contributions made to the industry by each sector, and you won’t want to miss meeting the brilliant finalists on their special night!

When and where will the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards be held?

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards take place on Tuesday, April 5th 2022 at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, in central London.

Who will I see there?

The finalists have been announced, so you can have a look at the list of talent and leading brands that you can expect to see there for the evening. Among our finalists for Game of the Year are titles like FarmVille 3, PUBG New State, The Witcher: Monster Slayer, Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, and you won’t want to miss meeting with the brilliant teams behind them.

Book your tickets now

Seats are running out, so make sure that you grab your tickets today and avoid disappointment next week. You can still join us in-person for this amazing night, don’t let someone else take your spot.

See you next week!