Five reasons why you need to book your ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle today

You’re just in time! If you’re reading this before midnight on Thursday, March 31st, you still have a chance to grab your ticket to our upcoming Seattle conference at a reduced price.

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is just around the corner, and there is no better time to secure your seat at the conference than now. We have reduced pricing available for Early Bird attendees that you don’t want to miss over on our official conference website, so don’t hesitate to grab them before time runs out!

If you haven’t heard, we’re bringing our conference show abroad for the first time in over two years this May 9-10. We’re welcoming over 1000 game industry delegates from all around the globe to Seattle for two days full of networking opportunities, game-changing insights from our 150 brilliant speakers and unparalleled good times. Don’t miss out on the chance to connect with top executives from all major gaming companies from around the world – and don’t miss out on the chance to do so for the lowest possible price!

Not sure yet? Read on for five reasons why you absolutely must buy your conference ticket before prices rise tomorrow.

1. Our Early Bird sale ends this week

If you’re looking to take advantage of our reduced price tickets, the time to act is now. Our Early Bird sale is ending tomorrow at midnight, and if you want to get the best possible price on your conference ticket, there’s no time to waste! Grab your tickets before midnight tomorrow night to ensure that you get Early Bird pricing and save up to $275 on your ticket along with all the benefits outlined below.

2. Special accommodation discount

We understand the hassle that booking your conference accommodation can cause, especially when it’s in a city you’re unfamiliar with. In order to make your accommodation booking and stay go as smoothly as possible, we have partnered with the fantastic Grand Hyatt Seattle to grant our attendees an unparalleled hotel deal in Seattle. Don’t miss out on the incredible rates you can get if you book using this deal. You won’t have to worry about finding a safe, secure and budget-friendly hotel that’s only minutes away from the conference. Book your accommodation through this link as soon as you can before our delegates book it out!

3. Apply for our matchmaking events and meet your perfect business match

Make sure you come to our conference equipped with what you want to get out of them by signing up to our matchmaking events. This way, you can get matched with someone that’s looking to collaborate with you with similar goals in mind! Whether you’re a gamemaker looking for publishers and investors or vice-versa, we have facilitated matchmaking opportunities for you to get in touch with someone looking for you. Sign up for our matchmaking opportunities as soon as you can to make sure you get paired up with the best possible match for you, you can do so at the links below:

4. Be ready for when Meet to Match goes live so you can network right away

We want our conference attendees to get the most value possible out of their ticket, so our Meet to Match system opens with time to spare before the conference begins so you can get your meetings scheduled early and plan your conference days accordingly. If you sign up early, you get access to the Meet to Match system as soon as it goes live in the weeks leading up to the event, meaning that you can make sure you don’t miss out on connecting with everyone you’re looking to network with at the conference . Don’t miss out on meeting with key industry decision-makers, jump on the meeting system as soon as you can and get those life-changing conversations started.

5. Let everyone know you'll be there!

Let the networking commence early! Many of our London conference attendees got to make connections before even arriving in London through the power of social media. By posting that you will be attending Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle on your LinkedIn or Twitter and using our event hashtag #PGConnects, you will connect with dozens of attendees and get your networking started early. It’s an incredible opportunity for you to form connections that you will then get to explore once you arrive in Seattle.

To help promote your presence at the conference to your network, here’s a handy pack of social assets for you to share!

Don’t wait, buy now

Don’t risk missing out on the incredible savings you can get if you purchase your ticket before midnight tomorrow night! Buy your ticket to our Seattle conference today for peace of mind and all these incredible benefits. This is the lowest possible price you’re going to get them for before the conference, so head over to our official conference website and buy them now.

See you in Seattle!